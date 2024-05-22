Trump Campaign Volunteers Allegedly Attacked Outside Kamala Harris Event

Members of Donald Trump’s campaign report being attacked outside an event attended by Vice President Kamala Harris and are demanding that the Biden campaign denounce the violence.

Images posted to X shows the table turned over and the Trump literature littering the ground.

Outside Kamala’s event in Pennsylvania, Far Left activists resorted to violence against Team Trump volunteers and flipped over tables outside the venue.@JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris must denounce this. pic.twitter.com/1Yyvo79VoS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 21, 2024

The campaign team also reported being verbally accosted by a Biden supporter, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

A video taken outside the Harris event seems to show a man verbally accosting the Trump campaigners.

The man — who was walking his dog and does not appear to be a member of the Kamala Harris campaign team — screamed at the Trump supporters, yelling, “He’ll be in jail by the time he gets to run for president,” apparently referring to Donald Trump.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

WATCH: Deranged Leftist violently lunges at Team Trump volunteers outside @KamalaHarris’ event in Pennsylvania today. This comes as reports expose Biden’s FBI authorized use of DEADLY FORCE against President Trump in the 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid.#BidenAttacksDemocracy pic.twitter.com/ltqXpukVhm — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 21, 2024

“Outside Kamala’s event in Pennsylvania, Far Left activists resorted to violence against Team Trump volunteers and flipped over tables outside the venue,” the Trump War Room social media account said in an X post. “@JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris must denounce this.”

The attacks on the Trump campaign occurred outside Harris’ speech before the Service Employees International Union gathering at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

“Since your founding SEIU, you have been on the front lines of every major expansion of rights for the American people,” Harris told the SEIU gathering, according to Slingshot News.

Fans of the Trump War Room X account were incensed by the attack outside the Harris event.

Press charges, fight back! If republicans did this to democrats they’d already be in jail. — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) May 21, 2024

Perfect example of the crazed lemmings collected from the Communist Democrats. We have to start fighting back or All is Lost. — pjh (@pjh390704297352) May 21, 2024

They are scared. — SomeoneExample (@someone75028922) May 22, 2024

@JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris, your silence is deafening This is unacceptable and goes against the very principles of democracy you claim to uphold — RealTrumpTake (@RealTrumpTake) May 21, 2024

The attacks on the Trump campaign table came the same week news broke that the Biden administration authorized the use of “lethal force” when it raided Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida in August 2022 when the Bureau was sent to investigate presidential records that were stored there.

The report of the FBI’s authorization to kill anyone opposing them during a mere search for documents shocked Washington.

The documents showing the authorization of lethal force were obtained by RealClear Investigations writer Julie Kelly after they were unsealed on Tuesday by Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over the classified documents case against the former president.

