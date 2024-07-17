The campaign of former President Donald Trump is hearing all the chatter.

After the disastrous presidential debate back in June, the calls for President Joe Biden to end his bid for re-election have been getting louder and louder.

(Biden even appears to be losing the typically-reliable celebrity wing of the Democratic party.)

And while the Democrats appear to be fracturing, the Republicans have largely unified behind Trump and his newly announced vice presidential nominee, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance.

Vance, who was introduced Monday at the Republican National Convention as the official VP candidate, is the sort of conservative firebrand that MAGA supporters can easily rally behind.

He’s also a VP candidate that MAGA supporters are champing at the bit to see debate Vice President Kamala Harris — who has been criticized in the past for her way with words.

Those supporters are going to have to wait just a little longer to see that showdown, and the Trump campaign offered a blistering reason for that delay on Wednesday, according to The Hill.

“We don’t know who the Democrat nominee for Vice President is going to be, so we can’t lock in a date before their convention,” the statement from Trump campaign senior advisor Brian Hughes said.

And to eliminate any confusion as to what exactly he was alluding to, Hughes made things crystal clear: “To do so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate.”

The obvious implication from the Trump campaign is that Biden won’t make it to the Democratic ballot when it’s all said and done.

Reporter Greg Hill shared the statement online, which you can see for yourself below:

Per the Hill, Harris has already accepted an invitation from CBS News to participate in a vice presidential debate.

Trump’s grand reveal that Vance was his VP candidate sparked a ferocious and notable outcry from the top of the Democratic ticket.

Here’s the deal about J.D. Vance. He talks a big game about working people. But now, he and Trump want to raise taxes on middle-class families while pushing more tax cuts for the rich. Well, I don’t intend to let them. And if you’re with me, pitch in: https://t.co/ALkc9uHFh9 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 15, 2024

J.D. Vance supports a nationwide abortion ban and voted to block protections for IVF.@JoeBiden and I need you in our corner to ensure that Donald Trump and J.D. Vance do not turn back the clock on our progress. Please chip in: https://t.co/BM7kOx0pMN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 15, 2024

On Monday, both Biden and Harris blasted Vance on a number of issues, including taxes and abortion.

