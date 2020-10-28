Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Trump Campaign Working with Law Enforcement After Bizarre Website Hack

×
By Erin Coates
Published October 28, 2020 at 11:43am
P Share Print

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is working with law enforcement after its website was hacked Tuesday.

“Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack,” campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh wrote in a Twitter post.

“There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored.”

TRENDING: Biden's Worst Nightmare as 7,000 Cars Show for Trump Parade in Vital Swing State

The hack was first noted by journalist Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler on Twitter.

Parts of the campaign website appeared to be taken over by a scam to collect cryptocurrency, Tech Crunch reported.

Do you think the culprit or culprits behind this attack will be caught?

The hack took place shortly before 4 p.m. and the culprits likely gained access to the backend of the server.

The hacker or hackers inserted a stretch of JavaScript that produced a parody of the notification the FBI uses when it has taken over a website as part of an investigation.

“this site was seized,” the screenshot read. “the world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded [sic] daily by president donald j trump.”

The message also claimed that “multiple devices were compromised” and the hackers had access to “strictly classified information.”

This information included the claim that the “trump-gov is involved in the origin of the corona virus” and other information that “completely discredits mr trump as a president.”

RELATED: Man Arrested for Allegedly Brandishing Weapons at Trump Rally

The hackers provided two Monero addresses — a form of cryptocurrency that is easy to send but difficult to track.

One address was for those who wanted the information released. The other was for those who wanted to keep the information secret.

Within a few minutes after the hack, the website was reverted to its original content.

There is no evidence at this time that this was a state-sponsored attack or that it was part of an organized attack against Trump or his campaign.

Campaign and other election-related websites are often targeted by hackers, though Trump himself made headlines last month when he criticized C-SPAN editor political editor Steve Scully for claiming that his Twitter account had been hacked after he was discovered sending a personal message to outspoken Trump critic (and White House communications director) Anthony Scaramucci.

Scully eventually admitted he’d been lying about being hacked.

Trump’s hotel chain has been hacked twice — once between 2014 and 2015 and again between 2016 and 2017, Tech Crunch reported.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







World Leader Claims Freedom of Expression 'Stops' When Muslims Are Offended
Trump Campaign Working with Law Enforcement After Bizarre Website Hack
Big Tech Senate Hearing Delayed by Mark Zuckerberg's Ironic Gaffe
Father of Armed Man Shot by Philly Police Begs: 'Stop Burning Our City Down'
Ex-NYT Editor Fact-Checks 'The View' Hosts on Their Court-Packing Lie
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×