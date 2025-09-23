Trump Cancels Meeting with Schumer and Jeffries After Seeing 'Unserious and Ridiculous Demands'

President Donald Trump ruled out a meeting with Democratic congressional leaders on Tuesday, due to what the commander in chief said were outrageous terms.

Trump was set to meet with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York to discuss budgetary issues, according to Politico.

“After reviewing the details of the unserious and ridiculous demands being made by the Minority Radical Left Democrats in return for their Votes to keep our thriving Country open, I have decided that no meeting with their Congressional Leaders could possibly be productive,” Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday.

The current federal budget expires Sept. 30, leaving little time for both parties to resolve their vast fiscal differences.

In the past, stopgap bills known as “continuing resolutions” have kept the government running. The alternative to a continuing resolution is a government shutdown, which would shutter non-essential government offices.

Republicans have proposed a seven-week stopgap bill that adds no new programs, while Democrats have countered with a four-week continuing resolution heavily laden with items from the party’s wish list,” Politico reported.

“They are threatening to shut down the Government of the United States unless they can have over $1 Trillion Dollars in new spending to continue free healthcare for Illegal Aliens (A monumental cost!), force Taxpayers to fund Transgender surgery for minors, have dead people on the Medicaid roles, allow Illegal Alien Criminals to steal Billions of Dollars in American Taxpayer Benefits, try to force our Country to again open our Borders to Criminals and to the World, allow men to play in women’s sports, and essentially create Transgender operations for everybody,” Trump added in his Truth Social post.

The president claimed Democrats want to wipe out a “$50 Billion Dollar Rural and Vulnerable Hospital Fund, which was passed with only Republican Votes, and proudly signed into Law by ME.”

“The Democrats in Congress seem to have totally lost their way. They obviously have no idea what it means to put America First or to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he explained.

“There are consequences to losing Elections but, based on their letter to me, the Democrats haven’t figured that out yet.”

Trump went on to accuse Democrats of wanting to push “High Taxes, Open Borders, No Consequences for Violent Criminals, Men in Women’s Sports, Taxpayer funded ‘TRANSGENDER’ surgery, and much more.”

He did, however, leave the door open for another meeting, if Democrats “get serious about the future of our Nation,” and also pushed back on the idea of a government shutdown.

Republicans in the House managed to pass a seven-week funding extension by a close vote of 217-212 on Friday.

Two Republicans, Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Victoria Spartz of Indiana reportedly voted against the legislation citing deficit spending levels. Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine crossed party lines to vote yes, according to The Hill, but the package has gone nowhere in the Senate.

Under Senate rules, 60 votes are required to approve the GOP plan. Republicans only hold 53 seats in the upper chamber, which means they would need seven Democratic votes, assuming all Republicans vote in favor of the House-passed extension.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt argued if the government gets shuttered, it “would be the fault of the Democrats,” Fox News reported.

“We want a clean funding extension to keep the government open, that’s all we’re advocating for,” she added.

