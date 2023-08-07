Trump Can't Keep Quiet on Pelosi's Husband Any Longer, Calls Nancy a 'Witch' Going to Hell

In an almost gleeful social media response, former President Donald Trump viciously tore into House Speaker Emerita, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, while referencing the bizarre October 2022 incident involving her husband, a mystery assailant and a hammer.

The former president did, however, make sure to note that this verbal salvo was a response to antagonizing remarks made by Pelosi earlier this week.

In a Sunday post to Truth Social, Trump blistered the former Speaker of the House:

“I purposely didn’t comment on Nancy Pelosi’s very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious,” Trump began in his post.

Trump was referring to remarks made by Pelosi during a Friday interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell.

While discussing the former president’s ongoing indictments, Pelosi claimed that she “saw a scared puppy” during Trump’s arraignment.

It’s certainly a debatable description, given that Trump was seen all smiles, while crashing a wedding shortly after his arraignment.

Trump, unsurprisingly, vehemently disagreed with Pelosi’s description, outright denying that he was ever “scared.”

“‘I saw a scared puppy,’ she said, as she watched me on television, like millions of others, that didn’t see that,” Trump continued in his Truth Social post. “I wasn’t ‘scared.'”

It’s at this point that the former president absolutely ratchets up the rhetoric against Pelosi (and her husband, Paul), levying a response that, by his own standards, “was really quite vicious.”

“Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say!” Trump continued. “She is a Wicked Witch whose husbands journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!”

While eternal damnation is obviously not a trifling matter, the former president’s palpable frustration is understandable. He is grappling with three separate indictments and a slew of criminal charges — all the while grappling with a looming 2024 election bid.

And while aggressive bombast from Trump is hardly unexpected, there’s also the curious matter of how, exactly, Trump was commenting on the “very weird story concerning” Paul Pelosi.

To wit, Paul Pelosi became a national fixture in October when David DePape allegedly broke in and assaulted Pelosi with a hammer in his San Francisco home.

There’s been no real explanation given as to what happened that night. If anything, only more questions seemed to arise as more details about the incident came to light.

Given that, it’s no surprise that Trump’s listeners would be highly curious about what he could add to that mystery… and yet there doesn’t appear to be much reference of that incident elsewhere in his scathing Truth post.

The only time Trump brings up Paul Pelosi again in the post is when he mentions “[Nancy Pelosi] is a Wicked Witch whose husbands journey from hell starts and finishes with her.”

There is no evidence that Nancy Pelosi had any connection with the bizarre October incident, yet Trump appears to be implying that some sort of connection does, in fact, exist.

