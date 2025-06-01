Trump Celebrates 101 Years of the Border Patrol: 'Guardians of Our Sovereignty'

Few campaign promises have been bigger for President Donald Trump — in both of his successful campaigns, for that matter — than the topic of illegal immigration.

From that big, beautiful wall along the Southern border, to the “Big Beautiful Bill” that could directly affect funding on these matters, Trump has successfully integrated rampant immigration issues through many of his presidential actions.

Naturally, Trump and his supporters have characterized the administration’s mission against illegal immigration as something akin to a “war,” given how pervasive and overwhelming the issue had become under previous administrations.

Everyone knows you can’t fight wars without soldiers.

And that includes Trump, who took time Tuesday to laud the soldiers helping him in this war against illegal immigration.

“For 101 years, members of the United States Border Patrol (USBP) have courageously served as guardians of our sovereignty and protectors of our homeland against invasion, aggression, and violence,” Trump wrote in a presidential proclamation.

“Every day, Border Patrol agents selflessly risk their lives to repel the flow of deadly drugs, weapons, criminals, and terrorists — many of whom come to our shores from jails, prisons, and mental institutions in far-flung countries across the globe.

“On this anniversary of the United States Border Patrol, we honor every agent for their honorable service and pledge to support them in their mission to keep Americans safe.”

Trump noted that within those 101 years, the last four under the administration of former President Joe Biden had been rough.

“Unfortunately, the last administration — in an extraordinary act of deception and betrayal, imported an army of unvetted illegal aliens, including violent criminals, thugs, gang members, and terrorists from the darkest and most dangerous parts of the world,” Trump continued.

Trump then recalled his second inauguration date as a particularly important day of those 101 years.

“The tide turned on January 20, 2025,” Trump continued. “One of my first actions as President was declaring a National Emergency at the southern border of the United States, which provided additional authority to the Department of Defense to support the Federal Government’s response to the crisis.

“I also designated cartels and other transnational organizations, such as Tren de Aragua and MS-13, as foreign terrorist organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists in order to end their campaign of violence and bloodshed on our homeland.

“Additionally, I have resumed our border wall construction, reinstated the Remain in Mexico policy, halted the practice of catch-and-release, ended asylum for illegal border crossers, deployed thousands of American soldiers to defend and protect our borders, and implemented the largest deportation operation in the history of our country.”

The president then highlighted how effective his policy-making and border patrol’s actions were, using cold, hard statistics.

“Within my first 100 days in office, daily border encounters dropped 95 percent, and migrant crossings declined by an astounding 99.99 percent,” Trump continued. “In March, our Nation saw the lowest monthly number of border encounters in recorded history — and fentanyl traffic fell by 54 percent compared to March of the previous year.

“Also in my first 100 days, my Administration arrested more than 150,000 and deported more than 135,000 illegal aliens.

“Under my leadership, our USBP agents are not only receiving the resources they need to do their job but also the respect they have earned and deserve — and our work is only just beginning.”

While saluting those who have served, Trump pledged improvements to make the organization stronger and more effective.

“As we celebrate 101 years of the USBP, we honor the thousands of patriots who dedicate their careers to defending our borders and upholding the rule of law, even in the face of grave danger and tremendous risk,” he said.

” Above all, we pay tribute to every brave soul who has perished in the line of duty while proudly serving our Nation.

“In their memory, and in honor of their beloved family members, we pledge to empower the USBP to safeguard the American homeland today, tomorrow, and beyond.”

