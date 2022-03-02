Trump Celebrates 'Big Night' of Texas Primary Victories

Former President Donald Trump celebrated a Texas-sized win for his political brand Tuesday as Texas Republicans largely followed his endorsements.

“Big night in Texas! All 33 candidates that were Trump endorsed have either won their primary election or are substantially leading in the case of a runoff. Governor Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick have won in a landslide. Thank you, and congratulations to all!” Trump said in an emailed statement.

NEW! “Big night in Texas! All 33 candidates that were Trump endorsed have either won their primary election or are substantially leading in the case of a runoff. Governor Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick have won in a landslide. Thank you, and congratulations to all!” pic.twitter.com/TXxSivgbXb — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 2, 2022

“All 33 Trump-Endorsed candidates won last night in Texas, or are substantially leading. Big night! How will the Fake News make it look bad?” he said in a second statement.

45: All 33 Trump-Endorsed candidates won last night in Texas, or are substantially leading. Big night! How will the Fake News make it look bad? pic.twitter.com/d7NPEYGl77 — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) March 2, 2022

Yesterday, in the Texas Primaries,#Trump has once again proved that he’s the leader of the #Republican party.

Rhino’s should take note of that — Deep In politics (@DeepInpolitics1) March 2, 2022

Topping the list was Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who was looking ahead to his challenge from Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday night.

“These are people who are running for governor this election that do not love America the way you do — who do not think America in its past is the greatest country in the history of the world and want to redesign our future along their vision and their socialist ideals,” Abbott said, according to Business Insider.

Thank you, Texas! Tonight, Republicans sent a message to keep Texas on the path of opportunity & prosperity. Thank you to all the volunteers who made this victory possible! Together, we’ll secure the future of Texas & protect the individual liberties we all cherish. pic.twitter.com/kS9Hh1FThP — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 2, 2022

Trump connects with voters, Texas Republican strategist Brendan Steinhauser said, according to Business Insider.

“We’ve seen just in the polling that he still has a lot of sway and popularity, especially for his policies more than anything,” he said.

Texans seconded that opinion.

“He’s the best president we have ever had,” Kenny Fritz, 63, said.

Vaughn Switzer, 76, said Trump’s backing helped make it easy for him to support Abbott.

“I trust Trump,” he said.

Even Trump’s critics admitted that voters follow him.

“In most grassroots conservative circles, people roll their eyes when Trump gives an endorsement. His picks are inconsistent at best. But low-info voters do look at that and can be fooled (and there are a lot of them),” said Julie McCarty, CEO of the True Texas Project, an activist group.

One Republican supported by Trump still has another contest to face against a fellow Republican, according to Bloomberg.

Attorney General Ken Paxton, who Trump has supported, faces George P. Bush in a May runoff election after no one topped the 50 percent mark to be declared a winner.

Paxton, who has faced criticism of his handling of the office, received 42.9 percent against 22.6 percent of the vote for Bush.

