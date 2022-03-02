Share
News

Trump Celebrates 'Big Night' of Texas Primary Victories

 By Jack Davis  March 2, 2022 at 9:46am
Former President Donald Trump celebrated a Texas-sized win for his political brand Tuesday as Texas Republicans largely followed his endorsements.

“Big night in Texas! All 33 candidates that were Trump endorsed have either won their primary election or are substantially leading in the case of a runoff. Governor Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick have won in a landslide. Thank you, and congratulations to all!” Trump said in an emailed statement.

“All 33 Trump-Endorsed candidates won last night in Texas, or are substantially leading. Big night! How will the Fake News make it look bad?” he said in a second statement.

Watch: We Have Biden's 3 Biggest SOTU Gaffes Caught on Tape

Topping the list was Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who was looking ahead to his challenge from Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday night.

Can Republicans win back the House this fall?

“These are people who are running for governor this election that do not love America the way you do — who do not think America in its past is the greatest country in the history of the world and want to redesign our future along their vision and their socialist ideals,” Abbott said, according to Business Insider.

Trump connects with voters, Texas Republican strategist Brendan Steinhauser said, according to Business Insider.

Pelosi Says Boebert Needs to Just 'Shut Up' About 13 Dead Service Members - Boebert Responds

“We’ve seen just in the polling that he still has a lot of sway and popularity, especially for his policies more than anything,” he said.

Texans seconded that opinion.

“He’s the best president we have ever had,” Kenny Fritz, 63, said.

Vaughn Switzer, 76, said Trump’s backing helped make it easy for him to support Abbott.

“I trust Trump,” he said.

Even Trump’s critics admitted that voters follow him.

“In most grassroots conservative circles, people roll their eyes when Trump gives an endorsement. His picks are inconsistent at best. But low-info voters do look at that and can be fooled (and there are a lot of them),” said Julie McCarty, CEO of the True Texas Project, an activist group.

One Republican supported by Trump still has another contest to face against a fellow Republican, according to Bloomberg.

Attorney General Ken Paxton, who Trump has supported, faces George P. Bush in a May runoff election after no one topped the 50 percent mark to be declared a winner.

Paxton, who has faced criticism of his handling of the office, received 42.9 percent against 22.6 percent of the vote for Bush.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation