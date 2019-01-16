Trump Celebrates ‘Big Win’ as Expansion of Volkswagen Factory Is Announced

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Volkswagen’s announcement that is expanding a Tennessee factory “a big win.”

On Monday, Volkswagen said that it would build electric cars at its factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The $800 million investment will add 1,000 jobs. Volkswagen already employs 3,500 people at its Chattanooga factory, which has been operating since 2011.

The company said the plant will open in 2022, The Hill reported.

“We could not be prouder to build the future of mobility here in the United States,” Scott Keogh, CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, said in a statement. “We’re known as ‘the people’s car’ for a reason, and we plan to build EVs for millions, not millionaires.”

Trump, who has championed the revival of America’s auto industry, praised the decision via Twitter.

“Volkswagen will be spending 800 million dollars in Chattanooga, Tennessee. They will be making Electric Cars. Congratulations to Chattanooga and Tennessee on a job well done. A big win!” Trump tweeted.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said the selection was a tribute to the region’s workforce.

“The shift toward electric vehicles is a trend that can be seen worldwide, and Volkswagen’s decision to locate its first North American EV manufacturing facility in Chattanooga underscores Tennessee’s manufacturing strength and highly-skilled workforce,” he said, according to The Tennessean.

“The U.S. is one of the most important locations for us, and producing electric cars in Chattanooga is a key part of our growth strategy in North America,” said Volkswagen AG CEO Herbert Diess. “Together with our ongoing investments and this increase in local production, we are strengthening the foundation for sustainable growth of the Volkswagen brand in the U.S.”

Diess also was reacting to pressure from Trump that foreign automakers increase their operations in America, Reuters reported.

The Chattanooga project “is a signal to the government that we are really committed to the United States,” Diess said while at the Detroit Auto Show.

Diess also said Volkswagen has been considering making Audi vehicles in the United States. No final decision has been made.

Volkswagen has said that it plans to phase out gasoline-powered cars by 2026, according to Fortune.

It plans to also have 22 electric models available by 2022.

Volkswagen is building a German plant that will only make electric vehicles. That plant is scheduled to open by the end of this year. The company will open production facilities in two Chinese cities in 2020 and in two German cities in 2022.

