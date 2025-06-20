Trump Celebrates 'Big Win' Over Gavin Newsom in Federal Court: 'A Great Decision for Our Country'

President Donald Trump was handed a major victory in his efforts to get the Los Angeles riots under control, courtesy of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the three-judge panel of the court ordered Trump could maintain control of the California National Guard, blocking an order by a lower court that would have made him turn over command to California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“We conclude that it is likely that the President lawfully exercised his statutory authority,” the judges determined.

According to the Journal, Trump signed an order on June 7, nationalizing the guard, which caused Newsom to sue.

The order mobilized 4,000 National Guard members to provide protection to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents attempting to conduct raids (i.e: do their jobs) and police officers protecting federal property.

Newsom argued the situation in Los Angeles did not meet the standard for nationalizing them — an invasion, a breakdown in civil order, or a rebellion taking place. (Because clearly, police officers and agents being pelted by rocks and blocks of concrete as cars burn is not a breakdown in civil order.)

This new order blocks a previous order by former President Bill Clinton appointee U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, who sided with Newsom and said Trump ignored a provision that Guard mobilization must go “through the governor.”

In predictable Trump fashion, the president took to Truth Social late Thursday night to celebrate and congratulate the court.

“BIG WIN in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on the President’s core power to call in the National Guard! The Judges obviously realized that Gavin Newscum is incompetent and ill prepared, but this is much bigger than Gavin, because all over the United States, if our Cities, and our people, need protection, we are the ones to give it to them should State and Local Police be unable, for whatever reason, to get the job done,” the president wrote

“This is a Great Decision for our Country, and we will continue to protect and defend Law abiding Americans,” Trump added before addressing the court directly.

“Congratulations to the Ninth Circuit, America is proud of you tonight!” the president said, happily concluding his remarks.

Needless to say, this news put Newsom in his place.

If the governor had any presidential ambitions — it shows how poorly the Democratic Party is doing if this individual is even in the conversation — the Los Angeles riots provide Americans a sample of how his leadership would look on a national level.

Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass are just not cut out for handling this degree of chaos and disorder.

Moreover, it shows where his priorities are: protecting illegal aliens and rioters disrupting peace in his state — allowing looting, burning, and destruction of the city — rather than law-abiding citizens.

The citizens of L.A. who cherish law and order can also celebrate this win.

They aren’t out of the woods yet, but Trump handling the situation ranks light-years ahead of Newsom’s incompetence.

