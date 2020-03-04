Trump Celebrates Bloomberg's Exit: 'I Could Have Told Him Long Ago'

President Donald Trump was quick to celebrate the end of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign and tweeted the billionaire “didn’t have what it takes.”

“Mini Mike Bloomberg just ‘quit’ the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost,” Trump tweeted.

Mini Mike Bloomberg just “quit” the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

He also called Bloomberg out for endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden, “hoping to save face.”

The billionaire dropped out of the race after a dismal showing on Super Tuesday.

He won only one contest in the small island territory of American Samoa despite spending over $200 million on ads in the other Super Tuesday states.

In total, Bloomberg spent more than $500 million on his campaign.

“I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden,” Bloomberg said in a statement, according to The Washington Post.

Donald Trump Jr. responded to the news by alluding to the former New York City mayor’s late November entrance into the presidential race.

“It was a ‘short’ campaign,” he tweeted.

It was a “short” campaign. https://t.co/Cu3bX1jMiE — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 4, 2020

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also tweeted that Bloomberg wasted “more than $10M per delegate received.”

We just watched Mike Bloomberg waste half a BILLION dollars – more than $10M per delegate received – to attack @realDonaldTrump. It failed – miserably!#MikeDidntGetItDone — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 4, 2020

Bloomberg is the latest former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to endorse Biden.

Former candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke all gave their support to Biden on Monday, CBS News reported.

Biden currently leads Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic Party’s nomination with 402 total delegates as of Wednesday morning.

