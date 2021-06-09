Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Tuesday to offer his congratulations to Nigeria for its nationwide ban against social media giant Twitter.

“Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President. More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech — all voices should be heard,” Trump said.

“In the meantime, competitors will emerge and take hold. Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil?” Trump added.

The former president’s comments referred to Nigeria’s nationwide ban against Twitter on Friday.

“The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria,” the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Information and Culture tweeted.

The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria. — Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) June 4, 2021

Twitter’s public policy account responded on Saturday, tweeting, “We are deeply concerned by the blocking of Twitter in Nigeria. Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society.”

We are deeply concerned by the blocking of Twitter in Nigeria. Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society. We will work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with the world. #KeepitOn — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) June 5, 2021

It added, “We will work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with the world.’

Trump’s statement also blasted Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

“Perhaps I should have done it while I was President,” he said, referring to bans and regulations against social media providers.

“But Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?” Trump concluded.

The comments against Zuckerberg echoed another Trump statement on Friday that simply said, “Next time I’m in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will be all business!”

The statement was released after Facebook announced its ban against Trump would last for two years.

“We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest,” Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, said in a statement on Friday.

“If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded.

“When the suspension is eventually lifted, there will be a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions that will be triggered if Mr. Trump commits further violations in future, up to and including permanent removal of his pages and accounts,” Clegg added.

