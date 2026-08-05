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President Donald Trump speaks during the ceremonial welcome on the South Lawn of the White House on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump speaks during the ceremonial welcome on the South Lawn of the White House on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Aaron Chown - Pool / Getty Images)

Trump Celebrates as His Endorsed Candidates Win Key Primaries

 By Jack Davis  August 5, 2026 at 2:42pm
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President Donald Trump did not win every race Tuesday night as Republicans cast ballots in primary elections, but most of the candidates he backed were winners.

“I was 28-1 last night on Endorsements, and numerous of them were outliers, but if you studied the Fake News, you would think it was just the opposite, 1-28,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“All they talked about was the one, and that’s why they call it the FAKE NEWS!”

As Trump noted on Truth Social, Mike Rogers won the GOP contest for Michigan’s opening U.S. Senate seat, while far-left Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed appeared to win the Democratic primary. The general election will decide who replaces outgoing Democrat Gary Peters.

Rep. John James, a Republican who was backed by Trump, won Michigan’s Republican nomination for governor and will face Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, according to NPR.

Trump meanwhile had three wins in Washington state.

In the 4th Congressional District, Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney, who was supported by Trump, defeated 10 rivals, according to NPR. McKinney will now face Democrat John Duresky in the contest to replace outgoing Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican.

Trump noted that in Washington’s 5th District, Michael Baumgartner, who he backed, won his primary.

In the state’s 3rd District, John Braun, who Trump also supported, won his primary, Trump announced.

In Kansas, Republican state Sen. Ty Masterson won the primary for governor, according to NPR.

Related:
Democratic Rep. Who Pushed Latest Impeachment Attempt Against Trump Loses Re-Election Bid

Trump marked one defeat.

According to NBC News, Republican candidate Amir Hassan, despite Trump’s support, finished more than 17 points behind Republican candidate Thomas Smith in Tuesday’s GOP primary for Michigan’s 8th District.

Smith prevailed despite suspending his campaign last month, according to The Hill.

According to Ballotpedia, Trump has had a 98 percent victory rate in this year’s primary elections.

The site noted that in 2024, Trump had a 96 percent rate after achieving a 93 percent primary victory rate in 2022 and a 97 percent rate in 2020.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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