Trump Celebrates as His Endorsed Candidates Win Key Primaries

President Donald Trump did not win every race Tuesday night as Republicans cast ballots in primary elections, but most of the candidates he backed were winners.

“I was 28-1 last night on Endorsements, and numerous of them were outliers, but if you studied the Fake News, you would think it was just the opposite, 1-28,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“All they talked about was the one, and that’s why they call it the FAKE NEWS!”

As Trump noted on Truth Social, Mike Rogers won the GOP contest for Michigan’s opening U.S. Senate seat, while far-left Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed appeared to win the Democratic primary. The general election will decide who replaces outgoing Democrat Gary Peters.

Rep. John James, a Republican who was backed by Trump, won Michigan’s Republican nomination for governor and will face Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, according to NPR.

JUST IN: 16 Trump-endorsed MAGA Candidates Have Won Their Primaries Tonight. The Trump endorsement continues to be the most powerful weapon in politics. pic.twitter.com/AS9zNiZvRn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 5, 2026

Trump meanwhile had three wins in Washington state.

In the 4th Congressional District, Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney, who was supported by Trump, defeated 10 rivals, according to NPR. McKinney will now face Democrat John Duresky in the contest to replace outgoing Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican.

Trump noted that in Washington’s 5th District, Michael Baumgartner, who he backed, won his primary.

In the state’s 3rd District, John Braun, who Trump also supported, won his primary, Trump announced.

In Kansas, Republican state Sen. Ty Masterson won the primary for governor, according to NPR.

Trump marked one defeat.

According to NBC News, Republican candidate Amir Hassan, despite Trump’s support, finished more than 17 points behind Republican candidate Thomas Smith in Tuesday’s GOP primary for Michigan’s 8th District.

⚠️ JUST IN Trump says he was 28-1 on endorsements last night and accuses the media of only covering the one loss, calling it “FAKE NEWS.” pic.twitter.com/vyZAvrWbQU — DC_Global_News (@DC_Global_News) August 5, 2026

Smith prevailed despite suspending his campaign last month, according to The Hill.

According to Ballotpedia, Trump has had a 98 percent victory rate in this year’s primary elections.

The site noted that in 2024, Trump had a 96 percent rate after achieving a 93 percent primary victory rate in 2022 and a 97 percent rate in 2020.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.