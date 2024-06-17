Trump Celebrates as His Friend Bryson DeChambeau Wins Epic U.S. Open Duel: 'Some of the Greatest Shots Ever Made'

Forner President Donald Trump saluted U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau Sunday after DeChambeau won on the final hole in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

One of the best moments of my lifepic.twitter.com/Fe1Pxkh1HF — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) June 16, 2024

“Congratulations to Bryson DeChambeau on his incredible WIN of the United States Open!” Trump posted on Truth Social. “He showed a toughness and inner strength, matched perfectly with his GREAT Golfing Talent, that can never be denied!”

“Under massive pressure, he pulled off some of the greatest shots ever made, especially his spectacular sand save on the 18th Hole that gave him the Victory.”

“‘Mr. 58’ has always been a WINNER, and will go on to many more Major Championships. He is a truly tough competitor, even a nasty one, but he also happens to be a great guy,” the former president said, using a nickname DeChambeau earned by shooting a final-round 58 to win LIV Golf’s Greenbrier event in 2023.

“The U.S.A. could not be better represented,” Trump continued. “Congratulations also to LIV Golf for their genius in signing Bryson and other of the best Golfers in the World. Hopefully Golf will soon come together as one, fully united, which is the way it should be.”

DeChambeau’s chance to win the Open on the 18th hole at Pinehurst No. 2 emerged when Rory McIlroy missed a par putt, but it was a near-run thing, according to ESPN.

From a bunker 55 yards from the hole, DeChambeau chipped to four feet from the hole and sunk the putt to win by one stroke.

“I was going to try and birdie the hole on 18, obviously, if I hit a good drive, but pulled it,” DeChambeau said.

Ludicrous scenes. Bryson DeChambeau is running at a hundred miles an hour around Pinehurst, giving every fan present a chance to touch the US Open trophy. This is why major championship golf is one of the few things I love as much now as when I was a boy. Pure folklore. pic.twitter.com/YQEcZuccHi — Nick Metcalfe (@Nick_Metcalfe) June 16, 2024

“But I knew where Rory was. After my tee shot, I was up there going, ‘Man, if he makes par, I don’t know how I’m going to beat him.’ I just really didn’t know. Then I heard the moans. Like a shot of adrenaline got in me. I said, ‘OK, you can do this,'” said DeChambeau, who was playing in a group behind McIlroy.

DeChambeau called the chip shot to the green the “best shot of my life.”

He and Trump have long been friends.

“He’s actually a really good golfer. He stripes it down the middle of the fairway and has good iron game and putts it pretty well,” DeChambeau said of the former president in 2023 when he played a pro-am at Trump’s Bedminster golf course in New Jersey with Trump.

He said playing with Trump “was an honor. I mean, anytime you get to play with a president, whether passed or sitting, it’s just an honor, no matter who it is. Very lucky to have a relationship with him, and he’s always been generous to me.”

Congratulations on behalf of our entire Trump Golf family to @b_dechambeau , our LIV Golf Miami Team Championship winner! 🏆 Incredibly well deserved and such an honor to witness one of our very dear friends win this thrilling season-ending finale! pic.twitter.com/vru8hsl0N5 — Trump Golf (@TrumpGolf) October 23, 2023



In a Q&A shared on the Trump Organization’s website, DeChambeau said he was happy to be connected to the former president and the organization.

“I am extremely honored to represent Trump Golf and have the relationship with the Trump Organization that I have. From Larry Glick, to Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., the entire team is always behind me 100 percent and I am grateful for their support,” he said.

