Trump Celebrates 'Incredible' Numbers as Jobs Report from His First Full Month in Office Is Released

Fresh off a triumphant address to Congress on Tuesday, President Donald Trump closed out the work week with a blast.

Speaking from the Oval Office Friday, Trump touted the February jobs report released earlier in the day showing jobs in the U.S. rose by 151,000 in the first full month of his presidency — with 10,000 added in the crucial manufacturing sector alone.

And more is yet to come, he vowed.

POTUS: “During the last year, the Biden administration saw a loss of more than 110K manufacturing jobs or 9K manufacturing jobs every single month — During the first full month in office, we’ve not only stopped the manufacturing collapse, but we’ve begun to rapidly reverse it… pic.twitter.com/njThXqesr1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 7, 2025

“These are incredible numbers, and they’re very early. We’re here for five weeks,” Trump said, as The Associated Press noted.

Trump contrasted the February numbers with the final year of the Biden administration. Bureau of Labor Statistics data show a steady, month-by-decline in manufacturing jobs in the U.S. over 2024 and into January of this year.

“We created 10,000 manufacturing jobs in February alone,” Trump said. “That hasn’t happened in a long time.”

“And these aren’t government jobs, which, actually, we cut. These are private-sector manufacturing jobs.”

In February, according to the preliminary BLS figures, the skid stopped, with manufacturing jobs up by 10,000.

“We’ve barely started yet,” Trump said. “That’s a very unusual number. People are surprised by it. I’m even a little surprised.

Meanwhile, the jobs held by native-born Americans rose, Trump said, while those held by foreign-born residents fell.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: For the first time in fifteen months, the job gains for native-born Americans exceeded the job gains for migrant and foreign workers. Employment for native-born workers went up by 284K while foreign born workers went down by 87K. pic.twitter.com/rDoEQww4Yp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 7, 2025

Even if Trump is surprised himself, Americans who remember his first term, before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc worldwide, will not be shocked.

With Trump in the White House from 2017 to 2020, with a pro-business outlook domestically and a no-nonsense approach to foreign policy (just ask the former Islamic State “caliphate”), the U.S. economy boomed with job growth and low unemployment.

Of course, there are going to be challenges ahead. Trump’s on-again, off-again use of trade tariffs is going to have markets jittery.

Both the Dow Jones Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ ended the week on an up note Friday, according to the AP, but endured a week of wildly swinging stock prices to get there.

Foreign events like Israel’s extermination of Hamas terrorists (which Trump is helping), the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine (which Trump is trying to stop), and whatever else is coming down the pike, are going to have their impact.

But the early signs of success are starting to show, like plant shoots breaking the soil in the spring.

And the news was well worth celebrating after four dismal years of Joe Biden in the White House.

Gone are the days when the principal interest of the pathetic, Democratic-run executive branch was to manage the decline of the United States as an economic and military power on the world stage — while forcing the country to serve as a global soup kitchen for countless millions of foreigners effectively invited to enter at will, and illegally.

Trump made no bones about his aim to “Make America Great Again” while on the campaign trail. He demonstrated before the world on Tuesday that he hadn’t changed his goals at all — and got rave reviews for it while his political opposition flailed.

And on Friday, he showed off the first fruits of his efforts when it comes to the economy.

Americans — and the world — know there is more to come.

