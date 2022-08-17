Trump Celebrates as Liz Cheney Suffers Even Worse Loss Than Expected: 'The People Have Spoken!'

Challenger Harriet Hageman walloped Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming in Tuesday’s GOP primary by a margin even greater than even the most-caustic Cheney critic was probably expecting.

According to an Associated Press tabulation published by PBS, Hageman tallied a whopping 66.3 percent of the vote against 28.9 percent for Cheney. A poll last week gave Hageman a 29-point lead over Cheney. Her actual margin of victory was 37.4 points.

Cheney was among the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Capitol incursion, and from that date on has indulged in vituperative attacks on Trump. In response, Trump backed Hageman in an effort to unseat Cheney in Wyoming’s sole House seat.

“Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive WIN in Wyoming. This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs. Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others. Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!” Trump wrote late Tuesday on his Truth Social platform.

In another post, Trump wrote that Cheney’s downfall should be a lesson to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion. Cheney is vice chairwoman of the committee.

“I assume that with the very big Liz Cheney loss, far bigger than had ever been anticipated, the January 6th Committee of political Hacks and Thugs will quickly begin the beautiful process of DISSOLUTION? This was a referendum on the never ending Witch Hunt. The people have spoken!” Trump wrote.

Cheney did not back off her attacks on Trump in her concession speech.

“I have said since January 6 that I will do whatever it takes to ensure that Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office, and I mean it. This is a fight for all of us, together,” she said, according to CNN.

Rep Liz Cheney (R-WY) tonight: “Two years ago I won this primary with 73% of the vote. I could’ve done so again. The path was clear. But it would’ve required that I went along with President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election” — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 17, 2022

Trump also slammed Cheney for the way she conceded the race.

“Liz Cheney’s uninspiring concession speech, in front of a ‘tiny’ crowd in the Great State of Wyoming, focused on her belief that the 2020 Presidential Election was not, despite massive and conclusive evidence to the contrary, Rigged & Stolen. It was, and that’s not even counting the fact that many election changes, in numerous States, were not approved by State Legislatures, an absolute must. Liz Cheney is a fool who played right into the hands of those who want to destroy our Country!” he wrote.

Hageman, in her victory speech, said her win was a triumph for those pushing back against intrusive government.

Thank you, Wyoming! pic.twitter.com/vZbdeKE6D9 — Harriet Hageman – Text WYOMING to 90103 (@HagemanforWY) August 17, 2022

“Wyoming has spoken on behalf of everyone who is concerned that the game is becoming more and more rigged against them,” she said, according to Newsweek.

“What Wyoming has shown today is that while it may not be easy, we can dislodge entrenched politicians who believe they’ve risen above the people they are supposed to represent,” she said.

“Wyoming has spoken on behalf of everyone all across this great country who believes in the American dream, who believes in liberty and who recognizes that our natural rights — the freedom of speech, freedom of religion, equal protection and due process — come from God,” she said. “They do not come from government and the government cannot take them away.”

In the November general election, Hageman faces Lynette Grey Bull, who won the Democratic primary Tuesday.

