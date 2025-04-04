Share
News
President Donald J Trump, with singer Kid Rock by his side, speaks to reporters and signs an executive order about enforcement in the concert and entertainment industry, in the Oval Office at the White House on Monday, March 31, 2025 in Washington, DC.
President Donald J Trump, with singer Kid Rock by his side, speaks to reporters and signs an executive order about enforcement in the concert and entertainment industry, in the Oval Office at the White House on Monday, March 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Jabin Botsford - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Trump Celebrates a Major Win as Jobs Report Blows Economists' Expectations Out of the Water

 By Jack Davis  April 4, 2025 at 8:07am
Share

America’s economy defied the expectations of economic experts in March, adding jobs far beyond what was predicted.

Amid Wall Street investment uncertainty linked to the tariff policies of President Donald Trump, a new jobs report said that in middle America, the economy was growing.

The Labor Department on Friday announced that the economy added 228,000 jobs in March.

“We are already seeing the benefits of @POTUS’ effort to reshape and rebuild our economy to put the American Worker First,” the Labor Department posted on X.

The Wall Street Journal noted that its experts predicted the economy would add 140,0000 jobs.

The Trump economy added 117,000 jobs in February.

“One thing that I think was very positive about this report is that we’re seeing job growth in the private payroll sector, not in government jobs,” economist Alfredo Ortiz said in a video posted to X.

Do you support Trump’s economic policies so far?

“Remember, in the prior administration, job growth was in government jobs. We were shifting away from, you know, private sector payrolls to government payrolls, which is all on the taxpayer dime,” he said.

Other experts also said the number was a positive sign.

“You cannot find any evidence of a nascent recession in these figures,” Carl Weinberg, chief economist of High Frequency Economics, wrote in a note to clients, according to USA Today.

Related:
Trump Posts Video: 'Houthis' Gather for 'Instructions,' Seconds Later There's Just a Crater Where They Stood

The Labor Department said the major areas of growth were in health care, with 54,000 new jobs, leisure and hospitality with 43,000 new jobs; retail, 24,000 added jobs; and transportation and warehousing, at 23,000 new jobs.

“Today’s better than expected jobs report will help ease fears of an immediate softening in the US labor market,” said Lindsay Rosner, head of multi-sector fixed income investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said, according to CNBC, while noting that the impact of tariffs remains uncertain.

Trump said the numbers were proof that his policies will turn the economy around.

“GREAT JOB NUMBERS, FAR BETTER THAN EXPECTED. IT’S ALREADY WORKING. HANG TOUGH, WE CAN’T LOSE!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Public College Charges Woman $29 Million for Honor Society Information, GPA Figures
Transgender Taken Into Custody in Women's Bathroom After Bad Prediction: 'I Know That You Won't Arrest Me'
Missing Teen Girl Found Months Later with Balding Middle-Aged Man, Dad Says She Was 'Brainwashed'
County Officials Vowed to 'Block' and 'Interfere' with ICE Operations, Then State AG Entered the Picture
Binary Star System Expected to Explode Soon, Resulting Nova Will Be Visible from Earth
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation