Trump Celebrates a Major Win as Jobs Report Blows Economists' Expectations Out of the Water

America’s economy defied the expectations of economic experts in March, adding jobs far beyond what was predicted.

Amid Wall Street investment uncertainty linked to the tariff policies of President Donald Trump, a new jobs report said that in middle America, the economy was growing.

The Labor Department on Friday announced that the economy added 228,000 jobs in March.

The March jobs report blew past expectations, with over 228K new jobs added! We are already seeing the benefits of @POTUS‘ effort to reshape and rebuild our economy to put the American Worker First 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FGEOIq2OSo — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) April 4, 2025

“We are already seeing the benefits of @POTUS’ effort to reshape and rebuild our economy to put the American Worker First,” the Labor Department posted on X.

The Wall Street Journal noted that its experts predicted the economy would add 140,0000 jobs.

The Trump economy added 117,000 jobs in February.

“One thing that I think was very positive about this report is that we’re seeing job growth in the private payroll sector, not in government jobs,” economist Alfredo Ortiz said in a video posted to X.

ORTIZ: “One thing that I think was very positive about this report is that we’re seeing job growth in the private payroll sector, not in government jobs. Remember, in the prior administration, job growth was in government jobs… which is all on the taxpayer dime.” pic.twitter.com/rowad5nEfr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 4, 2025

“Remember, in the prior administration, job growth was in government jobs. We were shifting away from, you know, private sector payrolls to government payrolls, which is all on the taxpayer dime,” he said.

Other experts also said the number was a positive sign.

“You cannot find any evidence of a nascent recession in these figures,” Carl Weinberg, chief economist of High Frequency Economics, wrote in a note to clients, according to USA Today.

The Labor Department said the major areas of growth were in health care, with 54,000 new jobs, leisure and hospitality with 43,000 new jobs; retail, 24,000 added jobs; and transportation and warehousing, at 23,000 new jobs.

“Today’s better than expected jobs report will help ease fears of an immediate softening in the US labor market,” said Lindsay Rosner, head of multi-sector fixed income investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said, according to CNBC, while noting that the impact of tariffs remains uncertain.

March jobs report comes in like a Lion! 228K jobs created with 1000 gov. jobs being wiped out. This is over 100K more than was forecasted.

President Trump is bringing back the jobs Americans want. pic.twitter.com/jbaAfhGZFy — BIG RED (@TruthSeekingRed) April 4, 2025

Trump said the numbers were proof that his policies will turn the economy around.

“GREAT JOB NUMBERS, FAR BETTER THAN EXPECTED. IT’S ALREADY WORKING. HANG TOUGH, WE CAN’T LOSE!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

