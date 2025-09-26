Trump Celebrates as New Poll Shows Republicans Have a Shot at Pulling Off a Major Upset in New Jersey

Since 2002, Democrats have generally governed New Jersey.

The one major exception is Chris Christie’s gubernatorial tenure, which saw him as a Republican operating the state from 2010 to 2018, as chronicled by Rutgers University.

Since 2018, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has overseen the Garden State, but his two terms will soon be up as New Jersey doesn’t allow for third gubernatorial terms.

Given the recent history of the position, Christie notwithstanding, it probably would have been safe to assume that a Democratic candidate for New Jersey governor would be in the HOV lane towards electoral victory in November’s election.

Turns out, that assumption is just flat-out wrong — and it has President Donald Trump giddy with the prospects of flipping Drumthwacket red.

The race between Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill, a Democratic congresswoman, former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, and Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli, a businessman and former state assemblyman, is, for all intents and purposes, a dead heat.

Just go ask the president:

“Wow!!!” Trump wrote in a post on the Truth Social social media platform. “A just out poll has Jack Ciattarelli essentially beating close to incompetent Mike [sic] Sherrill in the race for Governor of New Jersey.”

The president then went on to sell Ciattarelli to his MAGA base:

“Jack is tough on crime and cutting taxes, two things that people really demand today. He will be a GREAT Governor, and Sherrill wants Open Borders (again!), men playing in Women’s Sports, Transgender for everyone, and all of the things that almost DESTROYED America. She is a big supporter of the perhaps future Communist Mayor of New York City!

“We need Jack in New Jersey!!!”

Trump’s Truth post hit on many of the key campaign promises he made en route to winning the 2024 presidential election.

According to Trump, Ciattarelli aligns with his base’s desire for being tougher on crime, cutting taxes, and cracking down on rampant illegal immigration.

Merrill was further lambasted by Trump for her stance on transgenderism, which is a particularly hot button topic currently.

According to the Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey released Thursday, Sherrill and Ciattarelli are deadlocked at 43 percent.

As shocking as it may be to consider New Jersey having just its second Republican governor in as many decades, the race is still very much up for grabs.

New Jersey is a battleground state. Republicans, hear me when I say, New Jersey is IN PLAY! Vote for **TRUMP ENDORSED** Jack Ciattarelli on Tuesday, November 4th, 2025, and flip the New Jersey Governorship🟦➡️🟥‼️ pic.twitter.com/GBqQrioDWM — JeremiahWatson✝️🇺🇸 (@JeremiahW2044) September 25, 2025

The Emerson survey also found that 3 percent of voters said they supported a candidate other than Sherrill and Ciatarelli and 11 percent said they’re undecided.

That undecided bloc could very easily determine the next governor of New Jersey, come election day on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

