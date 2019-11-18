Trump Celebrates 'A New Republican Star' in Stefanik, Completely Undermines Popular Leftist Narrative

Since before then-presidential candidate Donald Trump even won the Republican nomination in 2016, a consistent and repeated narrative from his critics has been that he is a misogynist who has no respect for women, even those who work for and support him.

That has continued to be perpetuated despite pushback from Trump’s legion of female supporters and the fact that he has surrounded himself with female advisers and Cabinet officials in key positions.

The president has now, once again, undermined that narrative by shouting his praises on social media for a rising star in the Republican Party who came under serious and sustained fire from the hypocritical left over the weekend after she had the audacity to directly take on the ringleader of the impeachment circus, Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff.

That woman is Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, and in a tweet posted Sunday morning, Trump wrote, “A new Republican Star is born. Great going @EliseStefanik!”

His tweet linked to another featuring a video clip of a moment during Friday’s impeachment hearing in which Stefanik had seemingly caught the witness, former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, in a lie that undermined the Democrats’ narrative on impeachment.

Schiff and other Democrats have accused Trump of suggesting a quid pro quo, claiming he planned to withhold military aid from Ukraine until that nation’s government investigated Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Yovanivitch revealed that the Obama administration also had some concerns about Hunter Biden’s position on the board of a known corrupt Ukrainian energy firm — a concern Democrats are currently trying to dismiss as a conservative conspiracy theory.

That particular moment, as great as it was, wasn’t Stefanik’s only time to shine during the hearing or even the main reason she had drawn so much ire from the left in recent days.

Rather, it was her direct confrontations with Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee on which Stefanik is a member, as she publicly called him out over his ever-changing rules for the proceedings, as well as his 180-degree turn with regard to hearing the testimony of the “whistleblower” whose complaint sparked the whole impeachment charade.

The first instance came after ranking Republican member Devin Nunes of California had attempted to cede some of his time for questioning to Stefanik, only for Schiff to deny that and repeatedly gavel her down and refuse to let her speak, citing certain rules that had been imposed solely for the impeachment proceedings.

At another point, he again refused to recognize her, as well as other Republicans, when parliamentary points of order were raised with questions about the manner in which the proceedings were taking place.

How many times can Adam Schiff say “the Gentlewoman is NOT recognized”? He clearly has NO interest in letting Republicans have any say in the impeachment hearings. Watch him interrupt us multiple times and refuse to yield for our parliamentary questions👇👇 pic.twitter.com/DnudgOe5Ed — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 15, 2019

Later, when Stefanik finally was provided an opportunity to speak for five minutes, she used that time to highlight numerous articles from September that quoted Schiff as stating that the “whistleblower” would testify before the committee, a position he has since reversed as it has become increasingly clear that the “whistleblower” is most likely a partisan hack who coordinated with Schiff’s office and has nothing of merit to add to the discussion.

Though Stefanik had received ample praise from the right for how she took on Schiff during the hearing, she was soon the recipient of an outpouring of unmitigated hatred from the left — rather hypocritical in light of the fact that such behavior is exactly what the left accuses Trump of doing.

The Examiner noted that George Conway, the Trump-hating husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, even went so far as to apply the misogynistic label of “trash” to Stefanik.

That insult was echoed by countless other Democrats and leftists and even prompted the social media hashtag “#TrashyStefanik” to trend over the weekend, in addition to a coordinated fundraising surge for the congresswoman’s Democratic challenger in 2020.

Those on the left like to portray themselves as champions of women who respect their voices — but as has been revealed once again, that attitude only applies to women who hold true to the liberal point of view, and is cast asunder for conservative women like Stefanik.

Elise Stefanik truly is a rising star in the Republican Party, and it was great that the president publicly recognized her, not only because it gave her the credit she was due but also because it helped highlight the hypocritically disparate treatment of women by Democrats.

