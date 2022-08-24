Share
Trump Celebrates Perfect '26 and 0' Primary Night for 'Great Candidates' He Endorsed

 By Jack Davis  August 24, 2022 at 7:27am
The Trump juggernaut continued to sail through this year’s primary season with former President Donald Trump exulting over the results of Tuesday’s contests in New York and Florida.

“26 and 0 tonight, turning numerous tight races into big and easy wins. Overall for last 4 years, 98.4% on Endorsements!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

“Looks like a fantastic evening of ALL WINS – Great Candidates!!!” Trump had posted earlier in the evening.

In Florida, Trump backed incumbent Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, among others, according to Politico.

Gaetz won his race with about 70 percent of the vote.

Gaetz worked to “fight the never-ending witch hunts from the radical left that are destroying our country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.

Republican Reps. Byron Donald, Kat Cammack, and John Rutherford of Florida also won their contests with Trump’s backing.

Anna Paulina Luna, who ran with Trump’s endorsement, won the Sunshine State’s 13th District GOP primary with 44 percent of the vote, according to Spectrum News.

“Thank you Pinellas County! I look forward to representing you in Washington DC and delivering results for our community!” she posted on Twitter, adding, “President Trump… I kicked a– like you wanted me too.”

“I can tell you that I firmly believe that it’s grassroots that wins elections,” Luna said, according to Spectrum News. “My team was out there every single day, twice a day, 300 doors a day over the last I don’t know how many months.

“I can tell you that going directly to voters regardless in how much money in attack ads that they’re spending against me, that makes all the difference in the world,” she said.

In New York state, Trump had endorsed some Democrats, including Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman, who rejected the endorsement but won his primary in the 10th Congressional District, according to the New York Post.

In the Empire State’s 12th Congressional District, Trump offered backhanded compliments to both the major Democrats running — veteran Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerrold Nadler.

While he came down on the side of Maloney, he declared, with obvious sarcasm, “you can’t go wrong with either.” It effectively amounted to a dual endorsement that was really no endorsement at all.

Trump also backed Rep. Claudia Tenney, who won her primary with 53.9 percent of the vote in New York’s newly drawn 24th Congressional District. Tenney currently represents the 22nd District but ran in the new district after the state’s redistricting process.

