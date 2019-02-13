Trump Celebrates Senate Committee Finding ‘NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION,’ Gives Rare Thanks to MSNBC

President Donald Trump reported Wednesday that the Senate Intelligence Committee has found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

“The Senate Intelligence Committee: THERE IS NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION BETWEEN THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND RUSSIA!” the president tweeted.

Trump also gave a big “Thank you” to MSNBC for its reporting on the Senate Intelligence Committee’s findings.

“After two years, and interviewing more than 200 witnesses, the Senate Intelligence Committee has not uncovered any direct evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia,” MSNBC correspondent Ken Dilanian said on the network on Tuesday night.

“That’s according to sources on both the Republican and the Democratic side of the aisle,” he said.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr of North Carolina told NBC News on Tuesday, “There is no factual evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.”

In an interview with CBS News late last week, the Republican senator said, “If we write a report based upon the facts that we have, then we don’t have anything that would suggest there was collusion by the Trump campaign and Russia.”

“We know we’re getting to the bottom of the barrel because there’re not new questions that we’re searching for answers to,” the Republican senator added.

Intelligence Committee ranking member Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia disagrees with Burr’s characterization of the evidence the panel has uncovered, but declined to offer his own assessment regarding the issue of collusion, according to NBC News.

“I’m not going to get into any conclusions I have,” he told reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, before adding that “there’s never been a campaign in American history … that people affiliated with the campaign had as many ties with Russia as the Trump campaign did.”

At a rally in El Paso, Texas, on Monday, Trump described the notion of his campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia as a “hoax” and a “disgrace.”

“Just recently as an example Sen. Richard Burr, from the great state of North Carolina, he is chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and they’ve been investigating this Russia hoax for two years,” Trump said.

“The fact is that the real collusion was between Hillary and the Democrats and the other side with Russia. That’s where the collusion is.” In his rally last night in El Paso, President Trump slammed the Mueller probe. pic.twitter.com/x9XoASSzIJ — The Hill (@thehill) February 12, 2019

“They’ve interviewed over 200 people. They’ve studied hundreds of thousands of documents, and Richard just announced they’ve found no collusion between Donald Trump and Russia.

“The fact is that the real collusion was between Hillary and the Democrats and the other side with Russia,” Trump said. “That’s where the collusion is.”

