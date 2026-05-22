Trump Celebrates 'Total Jerk' Colbert's Official Cancellation, Shares Brutal Farewell Message: 'He's Finally Gone!'

President Donald Trump delivered a parting shot following the final episode of CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Shortly after 2 a.m. EST on Friday, the president took to his social media platform Truth Social, where he blasted Colbert as a “total jerk” and declared “thank goodness he’s finally gone!”

“Colbert is finally finished at CBS,” Trump gloated.

Then, the president complained that the longtime liberal comedian never belonged in the role of a late-night host.

“Amazing that he lasted so long!” Trump added. “No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!”

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝟱.𝟮𝟭.𝟮𝟲 𝟬𝟭:𝟱𝟮 𝗔𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 pic.twitter.com/5G1Xs85h5Z — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 22, 2026

Last summer, CBS announced the cancellation of Colbert’s show.

Liberals immediately cried foul, suggesting that the network had bowed to pressure from the Trump administration.

CBS, however, cited major financial losses.

According to CBS News, Thursday’s franchise finale featured appearances by Colbert’s fellow Trump-hating comedians, including Jon Stewart of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” fame and Jimmy Kimmel of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

For the show’s final guest, Colbert brought out 83-year-old Paul McCartney of The Beatles. On Feb. 9, 1964, The Beatles made their American television debut on the same stage at the Ed Sullivan Theater.

In September 2015, Colbert inherited the “Late Show” franchise from David Letterman, who retired after 22 years as host.

Of course, Colbert’s critics have long cited his liberal partisanship as the reason for his show’s failure. Unlike Johnny Carson, legendary host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” from 1962 to 1992, Colbert and today’s late-night comedians have regularly injected their politics into a genre that once appealed to all audiences.

Stewart, for instance, used the occasion of appearing on the show to complain about the “ubiquitous bloviating of the commander-in-chief.”

Meanwhile, even liberal Variety Magazine speculated that Colbert’s political harangues may have hurt late-night television.

Indeed, to some it has seemed that Colbert existed solely to bash Trump while pushing the liberal establishment’s narrative.

The president, of course, has shown no qualms about gleefully celebrating an antagonist’s demise. In some cases, that has included their literal deaths.

When former Russiagate special counsel Robert Mueller died in March, for instance, Trump made his feelings known on Truth Social.

“Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!” the president wrote.

Likewise, in a December Truth Social post, Trump attributed the violent death of Hollywood legend and outspoken liberal Rob Reiner to “the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

Nick Reiner, troubled 32-year-old son of the veteran actor and director, stands accused of murdering his father and his mother, Michele Singer Reiner, on Dec. 14, 2025.

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