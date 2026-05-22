Share
News
Stephen Colbert speaks onstage during the 51st Chaplin Award Gala honoring George Clooney at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, on April 27, 2026, in New York City.
Stephen Colbert speaks onstage during the 51st Chaplin Award Gala honoring George Clooney at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, on April 27, 2026, in New York City. (Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for FLC)

Trump Celebrates 'Total Jerk' Colbert's Official Cancellation, Shares Brutal Farewell Message: 'He's Finally Gone!'

 By Michael Schwarz  May 22, 2026 at 7:20am
Share

President Donald Trump delivered a parting shot following the final episode of CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Shortly after 2 a.m. EST on Friday, the president took to his social media platform Truth Social, where he blasted Colbert as a “total jerk” and declared “thank goodness he’s finally gone!”

“Colbert is finally finished at CBS,” Trump gloated.

Then, the president complained that the longtime liberal comedian never belonged in the role of a late-night host.

“Amazing that he lasted so long!” Trump added. “No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!”

Last summer, CBS announced the cancellation of Colbert’s show.

Liberals immediately cried foul, suggesting that the network had bowed to pressure from the Trump administration.

CBS, however, cited major financial losses.

According to CBS News, Thursday’s franchise finale featured appearances by Colbert’s fellow Trump-hating comedians, including Jon Stewart of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” fame and Jimmy Kimmel of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

For the show’s final guest, Colbert brought out 83-year-old Paul McCartney of The Beatles. On Feb. 9, 1964, The Beatles made their American television debut on the same stage at the Ed Sullivan Theater.

Related:
Watch: Actor Vince Vaughn Skewers Low-Rated Late-Night Hosts for Ruining Shows with Far-Left Politics

In September 2015, Colbert inherited the “Late Show” franchise from David Letterman, who retired after 22 years as host.

Of course, Colbert’s critics have long cited his liberal partisanship as the reason for his show’s failure. Unlike Johnny Carson, legendary host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” from 1962 to 1992, Colbert and today’s late-night comedians have regularly injected their politics into a genre that once appealed to all audiences.

Stewart, for instance, used the occasion of appearing on the show to complain about the “ubiquitous bloviating of the commander-in-chief.”

Meanwhile, even liberal Variety Magazine speculated that Colbert’s political harangues may have hurt late-night television.

Indeed, to some it has seemed that Colbert existed solely to bash Trump while pushing the liberal establishment’s narrative.

The president, of course, has shown no qualms about gleefully celebrating an antagonist’s demise. In some cases, that has included their literal deaths.

When former Russiagate special counsel Robert Mueller died in March, for instance, Trump made his feelings known on Truth Social.

“Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!” the president wrote.

Likewise, in a December Truth Social post, Trump attributed the violent death of Hollywood legend and outspoken liberal Rob Reiner to “the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

Nick Reiner, troubled 32-year-old son of the veteran actor and director, stands accused of murdering his father and his mother, Michele Singer Reiner, on Dec. 14, 2025.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Democrats Sink Women's History Museum Bill Because It Wouldn't Include Transgenders
Watch: Brave Young Girls Tell Off Aggressive Teens Who Tried to Lie to Them About Abortion
Watch: Colbert Admits He's Been Crushed by Gutfeld in Rare Funny Joke During Final Show
Trump Celebrates 'Total Jerk' Colbert's Official Cancellation, Shares Brutal Farewell Message: 'He's Finally Gone!'
Dems' Unfinished 2024 Autopsy Rips Harris -- She 'Wrote Off Rural America' -- and Humiliates DNC
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , ,

Conversation