Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Thursday in response to investigations against him, calling them “illegal witch hunts.”

“Now that I have been totally exonerated on the Mueller Witch Hunt with a charge of No Collusion, I have often wondered, if a fake investigation is illegally started based on information provided and paid for by the DNC and the Clinton campaign, shouldn’t they be held accountable?” Trump asked in the statement.

“Not to mention, wasting tens of millions of taxpayer dollars and interfering with years of a presidential administration? I fought the made-up Hoax strongly and effectively, and I won,” the former president added.

Trump also addressed the allegation of obstruction of justice made against him.

“Then they fabricated, out of thin air, the fake allegation that I obstructed justice, and I won that too. Think of it, how can you obstruct justice when you were fighting a false and illegally submitted narrative?” he said.

Trump specifically responded to the Interior Department Inspector General report this week that exonerated him in the case of Lafayette Park protesters controversy. The mainstream media narrative claimed the then-president had protesters removed in order to hold a photo-op in front of a church.

Inspector General Mark Lee Greenblatt’s statement said, “The evidence established that relevant [U.S. Park Police] officials had made those decisions and had begun implementing the operational plan several hours before they knew of a potential Presidential visit to the park, which occurred later that day.”

Trump said, “This week I have been totally exonerated by the Inspector General in the clearing of Lafayette Park, despite earlier reports that it was done for political purposes.”

The former president also addressed accusations from former White House lawyer Don McGahn. The lawyer testified last week before a congressional panel.

Trump said, “And I have also been totally exonerated in Congress by the testimony of former White House lawyer Don McGahn. It came, it went, and it was a big ‘nothingburger.’”

He added, “But fear not, the Radical Left, country destroying, illegal Witch Hunts continue, and I will win those too!”

The former president continues to directly respond to attacks against him, leading many to speculate whether he will run for president again in 2024.

Trump has yet to announce whether he will run for the White House again in 2024. However, many are already looking forward to his decision.

In an interview that aired in May on “The Dan Bongino Show,” Trump teased listeners concerning another presidential run.

On the premiere episode of his radio show, @dbongino asks former President Donald Trump if he plans to run in 2024… His answer is going to send the speculation into overdrive! “We’re going to make you very happy…” 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/noZ0HjXrul — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) May 24, 2021

Bongino asked the former president, “I have to ask, where are we with 2024? We need you. We need you big time. You thinking about it? Are you leaning one way? We’d love to hear it.”

Trump answered, “We are going to make you very happy. And we’re going to do what’s right. And we’ve done a great job for the country — rebuilt our military, and had the greatest economy ever.”

