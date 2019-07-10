SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Trump Celebrates Win Over ‘Deep State’ as Appeals Court Dismisses Democrat Case

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published July 10, 2019 at 2:25pm
Print

President Donald Trump heralded a win over the “Deep State” and the Democrats after a federal appeals court dismissed a case accusing him of violating the Constitution’s emoluments clauses in relation to his Washington, D.C., hotel.

“Word just out that I won a big part of the Deep State and Democrat induced Witch Hunt,” Trump tweeted after the court ruling.

“Unanimous decision in my favor from The United States Court of Appeals For The Fourth Circuit on the ridiculous Emoluments Case. I don’t make money, but lose a fortune for the honor of serving and doing a great job as your President (including accepting Zero salary!).”

TRENDING: Breaking: Trump Hits Dems with Census Curveball, Announces Plan To Circumvent SCOTUS

The Democratic attorney generals for the District of Columbia and Maryland brought the case against the president, claiming that earnings from Trump International Hotel violated the Constitution’s prohibitions regarding office holders receiving financial benefits from government entities and officials, either foreign or domestic.

Article I, Section 9, Clause 8, reads in part, “And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

Additionally, Article II, Section 1, Clause 7, provides: “The President … shall not receive within that Period any other Emolument [besides his salary] from the United States, or any of them.”

The complaint alleged by maintaining ownership of his hotel business, Trump earned “millions of dollars in payments, benefits, and other valuable consideration from foreign governments and persons acting on their behalf, as well as federal agencies and state governments.”

Do you think Trump will win in 2020?

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that neither the District of Columbia nor the state of Maryland has the standing to bring the suit against Trump.

“The District and Maryland’s interest in enforcing the Emoluments Clauses is so attenuated and abstract that their prosecution of this case readily provokes the question of whether this action against the President is an appropriate use of the courts, which were created to resolve real cases and controversies between the parties,” Judge Paul Niemeyer, who was appointed by George H.W. Bush, wrote in the opinion.

Wednesday’s decision by the 4th Circuit halted “dozens of subpoenas issued to Trump’s businesses and government agencies for financial documents” related to Trump International Hotel, Reuters reported.

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh contended the court made the wrong decision.

“The idea that the District of Columbia and Maryland are not harmed by the President’s violation of the Constitution is plain error,” they said in a joint statement.

RELATED: Records Reveal Disgraced Epstein’s Overwhelming Investment in Democratic Machine

“We will continue to pursue our legal options to hold him accountable.”

Trump’s personal attorney, Jay Sekulow, told Reuters the ruling is a “complete victory” for his client.

“This latest effort at presidential harassment has been dismissed with prejudice,” he said.

Since taking office, Trump has donated his $400,000 yearly salary to various government agencies each quarter.

Trump has given to the departments of Education, Health and Human Services, Transportation, Interior and Veterans Affairs.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Media Slights Conservative Best-Seller, Focuses on Book Ranked No. 4033 That Accuses Trump of Rape
Report: Illegal Immigration To Surge By Nearly 10 Percent, Schools Could Be Flooded
Republicans Immediately Adjourn Special Session on Gun Control: ‘Whole Thing’ an ‘Election-Year Stunt’
Trump Celebrates Win Over ‘Deep State’ as Appeals Court Dismisses Democrat Case
Watch: Actor Jon Voight Quietly Performs Selfless Act for Gold Star Families at ‘Salute to America’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×