Trump Challenges Biden, Says He'd Be with Him During Cognitive Test - 'We'll Be a Team'

Former President Donald Trump has a proposition for President Joe Biden.

“Joe should immediately take a Cognitive Test, and I will go with him, and take one also,” Trump posted Friday on Truth Social.

“For the first time we’ll be a team, and do it for the good of the Country….And from now on, all Presidential candidates should be mandated to take a Cognitive Test and Aptitude Test, regardless of their age!!!” Trump posted.

In a prior Truth Social post, Trump said he has “tried being as nice as possible considering that this is the man who has systematically destroyed our Country, and the man who has WEAPONIZED his Justice Department, doing everything possible to put his Political Opponent, me, in jail.”

Trump posted that Biden “shouldn’t allow complete losers like George Clooney, under the total auspices and control of Barack Hussein Obama, to push him out of office. That must be his decision, and his decision alone. Good luck Joe!”

Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, who is now a Republican member of Congress from Texas, has been calling on Biden to take a cognitive test since 2021, noting that Trump took one during his presidency.

The world is FINALLY seeing what I have been saying for YEARS. Joe Biden is incapable of running our country, and his cognitive decline is destroying this great nation! — Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) July 11, 2024

Biden has indicated he will not take a cognitive test.

“Look, I have a cognitive test every single day,” Biden told George Stephanopoulos last Friday in response to a question about taking a cognitive test, according to ABC. “Every day, I have that test. Everything I do. You know, not only am I campaigning, but I’m running the world.”

That attitude has been greeted with condemnation by a New York Post editorial.

“Biden’s ongoing refusal to get tested — or at least release the results of any secret ones he’s had — amounts to a direct and brazen lie to the voters he’s asking to trust him with four more years in the most powerful political office in the world,” the editorial said.

“The evidence of his mental and physical decline is abundant,” the editorial said.

“For the good of the country, Biden must submit to a test now and share the results at once (though everyone knows already what they will show). Anything less borders on actual treason,” the Post wrote.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said the issue is not politics, but competence.

“All nominees for president going into future should have neurological exams as part of an overall physical exam … Let’s test Trump. Let’s test Biden. Let’s test the line of succession,” Graham said in a recent interview, according to the U.K.’s Guardian.

“This is a wake-up call for the country,” he said. “We need to make sure that the people who are going to be in the line of succession are capable of being commander in chief under dire circumstances.”

As for Biden’s refusal, Graham said he was “offended by the idea that [Biden] shouldn’t take a competency test, given all the evidence in front of us.”

“Most of us are concerned with the national security implications of this debate about President Biden’s health,” Graham said, adding, “I’m worried about Biden … Biden being the commander in chief for the next four months.”

