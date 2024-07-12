Share
News

Trump Challenges Biden, Says He'd Be with Him During Cognitive Test - 'We'll Be a Team'

 By Jack Davis  July 12, 2024 at 4:33pm
Share

Former President Donald Trump has a proposition for President Joe Biden.

“Joe should immediately take a Cognitive Test, and I will go with him, and take one also,” Trump posted Friday on Truth Social.

“For the first time we’ll be a team, and do it for the good of the Country….And from now on, all Presidential candidates should be mandated to take a Cognitive Test and Aptitude Test, regardless of their age!!!” Trump posted.

In a prior Truth Social post, Trump said he has “tried being as nice as possible considering that this is the man who has systematically destroyed our Country, and the man who has WEAPONIZED his Justice Department, doing everything possible to put his Political Opponent, me, in jail.”

Trump posted that Biden “shouldn’t allow complete losers like George Clooney, under the total auspices and control of Barack Hussein Obama, to push him out of office. That must be his decision, and his decision alone. Good luck Joe!”

Trending:
Biden Campaign Tries to Hit Back at Trump with Attack Video, But It Instantly Backfires

Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, who is now a Republican member of Congress from Texas, has been calling on Biden to take a cognitive test since 2021, noting that Trump took one during his presidency.

“The world is FINALLY seeing what I have been saying for YEARS. Joe Biden is incapable of running our country, and his cognitive decline is destroying this great nation!” he posted Thursday on social media platform X.

Do you like this idea from Trump?

Biden has indicated he will not take a cognitive test.

“Look, I have a cognitive test every single day,” Biden told  George Stephanopoulos last Friday in response to a question about taking a cognitive test, according to ABC. “Every day, I have that test. Everything I do. You know, not only am I campaigning, but I’m running the world.”

That attitude has been greeted with condemnation by a New York Post editorial.

“Biden’s ongoing refusal to get tested — or at least release the results of any secret ones he’s had — amounts to a direct and brazen lie to the voters he’s asking to trust him with four more years in the most powerful political office in the world,” the editorial said.

“The evidence of his mental and physical decline is abundant,” the editorial said.

Related:
'Moderate Republican' Senator Comes Out Against Trump's 2024 Run

“For the good of the country, Biden must submit to a test now and share the results at once (though everyone knows already what they will show).  Anything less borders on actual treason,” the Post wrote.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said the issue is not politics, but competence.

“All nominees for president going into future should have neurological exams as part of an overall physical exam … Let’s test Trump. Let’s test Biden. Let’s test the line of succession,” Graham said in a recent interview, according to the U.K.’s Guardian.

“This is a wake-up call for the country,” he said. “We need to make sure that the people who are going to be in the line of succession are capable of being commander in chief under dire circumstances.”

As for Biden’s refusal, Graham said he was “offended by the idea that [Biden] shouldn’t take a competency test, given all the evidence in front of us.”

“Most of us are concerned with the national security implications of this debate about President Biden’s health,”  Graham said, adding, “I’m worried about Biden … Biden being the commander in chief for the next four months.”

 

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Challenges Biden, Says He'd Be with Him During Cognitive Test - 'We'll Be a Team'
Judge Makes Huge Move in Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Case, Leaving Him in Tears - 'Only Warranted Remedy'
Father Charged with Murder After Leaving 2-Year-Old in Car During Triple-Digit Heat
Biden's Own Campaign Accused of Trying to Sabotage Him After Bizarre Post: 'Are You Hacked?'
AT&T Admits Its Network Was Breached by Massive Hack Impacting 'Nearly All' Customers
See more...

Conversation