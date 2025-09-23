Trump Chastises World Leaders in Their Push for Palestinian State: Giving in to Hamas' Ransom Demands

President Donald Trump called out the world leaders on Tuesday who are pushing for a Palestinian state following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks and Hamas’s continued refusal to release Israeli hostages.

“As everyone knows, I have also been deeply engaged in seeking a cease-fire in Gaza. Have to get that done. You have to get it done,” Trump said while speaking before the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

“Unfortunately, Hamas has repeatedly rejected reasonable offers to make peace. We can’t forget Oct. 7, can we? Now, as if to encourage continued conflict, some of this body is seeking to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state,” the president continued. “The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists for their atrocities.”

“This would be a reward for these horrible atrocities, including Oct. 7, even while they refuse to release the hostages or accept a cease-fire,” Trump said, as Israeli Ambassador to the U.N.Danny Danon could be seen nodding in agreement.

The president concluded, “Instead of giving in to Hamas’s ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: release the hostages now.”

.@POTUS: “Instead of giving in to Hamas’s ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!” pic.twitter.com/rkZoTTCoLD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 23, 2025

Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,200 Israelis and took over 250 hostages during the Oct. 7 attacks. Many have since been released through prisoner swaps and temporary cease-fire agreements, but approximately 20 are still believed to be alive and held by Hamas, along with the bodies of 30 dead Israelis, The New York Times reported last month.

Today, Palestinian Islamic Jihad released footage of Rom Braslavski. Rom was kidnapped from the Nova music festival and has been held hostage in Gaza for close to 700 days. Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, and Mark Carney would like to give Rom’s captors their own country. pic.twitter.com/4tBYtGuT3C — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) July 31, 2025



CNN reported that French President Emmanuel Macron has led the efforts, arguing it is the “only solution that will allow for Israel to live in peace,” characterizing recognition of a Palestinian state as a “defeat for Hamas,” during a U.N. speech on Monday.

“France’s announcement comes as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal declared recognition over the weekend, joining more than 145 UN member states that already recognize Palestinian statehood,” CNN added.

BREAKING: France’s Emmanuel Macron announces recognition of the Palestinian state pic.twitter.com/dWNOr44yrK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 22, 2025

But, for the effort to succeed, at least 9 of the 15 members of the U.N. Security Council must back it, and none of the five permanent members — the U.S., France, China, the U.K., or Russia — can veto it.

France and Britain now join China and Russia in support of a Palestinian state, leaving the U.S. the lone dissenter.

Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad appeared to confirm Trump’s assessment, saying during an interview last month, “The initiative by several countries to recognize a Palestinian state is one of the fruits of October 7.”

Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad openly declares: “The recognition of a Palestinian state is one of the fruits of October 7.” Good job Macron, Starmer, and Carney. pic.twitter.com/oIb78clrNs — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 20, 2025

Trump reaffirmed during a one-on-one meeting with Macron at the U.N. on Tuesday his opposition to a two-state solution.

“I think it honors Hamas, and you can’t do that because of Oct. 7,” Trump said.

“I have to say that I’m on the side of Israel. I’ve been on the side of Israel, really my whole life,” he added, while pledging to seek a solution to end the war that is hopefully good for both sides.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has argued that when his country pulled out of Gaza in 2005 and granted self-rule, it was a trial run for a two-state solution.

The two-state solution is dead. Back in 1994, when Yitzhak Rabin was ready to hand the Palestinians a state on a silver platter, who was the loudest voice against it? Benjamin Netanyahu. And what did the world call him? A radical, an enemy of peace, a warmonger. Even inside… pic.twitter.com/0BcG9xfOj6 — Dan Burmawi (@DanBurmawy) July 8, 2025

However, the residents voted the next year to place Hamas in charge, and the terrorist group has used it as a base of operations to attack the Israeli people.

