Share
News
French President Emmanuel Macron , left, speaks Tuesday during a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump at the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.
French President Emmanuel Macron , left, speaks Tuesday during a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump at the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Trump Chastises World Leaders in Their Push for Palestinian State: Giving in to Hamas' Ransom Demands

 By Randy DeSoto  September 23, 2025 at 2:23pm
Share

President Donald Trump called out the world leaders on Tuesday who are pushing for a Palestinian state following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks and Hamas’s continued refusal to release Israeli hostages.

“As everyone knows, I have also been deeply engaged in seeking a cease-fire in Gaza. Have to get that done. You have to get it done,” Trump said while speaking before the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

“Unfortunately, Hamas has repeatedly rejected reasonable offers to make peace. We can’t forget Oct. 7, can we? Now, as if to encourage continued conflict, some of this body is seeking to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state,” the president continued. “The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists for their atrocities.”

“This would be a reward for these horrible atrocities, including Oct. 7, even while they refuse to release the hostages or accept a cease-fire,” Trump said, as Israeli Ambassador to the U.N.Danny Danon could be seen nodding in agreement.

The president concluded, “Instead of giving in to Hamas’s ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: release the hostages now.”

Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,200 Israelis and took over 250 hostages during the Oct. 7 attacks. Many have since been released through prisoner swaps and temporary cease-fire agreements, but approximately 20 are still believed to be alive and held by Hamas, along with the bodies of 30 dead Israelis, The New York Times reported last month.


CNN reported that French President Emmanuel Macron has led the efforts, arguing it is the “only solution that will allow for Israel to live in peace,” characterizing recognition of a Palestinian state as a “defeat for Hamas,” during a U.N. speech on Monday.

Do you think a two-state solution would bring peace?

“France’s announcement comes as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal declared recognition over the weekend, joining more than 145 UN member states that already recognize Palestinian statehood,” CNN added.

But, for the effort to succeed, at least 9 of the 15 members of the U.N. Security Council must back it, and none of the five permanent members — the U.S., France, China, the U.K., or Russia — can veto it.

Related:
Hamas Pens Letter to Trump, Makes Desperate Plea for a Deal: Report

France and Britain now join China and Russia in support of a Palestinian state, leaving the U.S. the lone dissenter.

Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad appeared to confirm Trump’s assessment, saying during an interview last month, “The initiative by several countries to recognize a Palestinian state is one of the fruits of October 7.”

Trump reaffirmed during a one-on-one meeting with Macron at the U.N. on Tuesday his opposition to a two-state solution.

“I think it honors Hamas, and you can’t do that because of Oct. 7,” Trump said.

“I have to say that I’m on the side of Israel. I’ve been on the side of Israel, really my whole life,” he added, while pledging to seek a solution to end the war that is hopefully good for both sides.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has argued that when his country pulled out of Gaza in 2005 and granted self-rule, it was a trial run for a two-state solution.

However, the residents voted the next year to place Hamas in charge, and the terrorist group has used it as a base of operations to attack the Israeli people.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




White House Unveils West Wing 'Presidential Walk of Fame' with Biden's Picture Replaced by Autopen
Suspected Dallas ICE Facility Shooter Identified
Starbucks Fires Employee Who Wrote Hateful Message to Customer Who Ordered Charlie Kirk's Signature Drink
Trump Chastises World Leaders in Their Push for Palestinian State: Giving in to Hamas' Ransom Demands
Trump Accuses the UN of 'Funding an Assault' on the US Southern Border
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation