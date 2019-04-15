Trump and Cher Agree: If California Can’t Care for Its Own, It Shouldn’t Be Bringing in Migrants

President Donald Trump celebrated that he “finally” agreed with Cher after the iconic singer argued that California should not be taking in more migrants, when it cannot care for its own citizens.

“I Understand Helping struggling Immigrants, but MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN,” Cher tweeted on Sunday.

“WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+ Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS. PPL WHO LIVE BELOW POVERTY LINE,& HUNGRY? If My State Can’t Take Care of Its Own (Many Are VETS) How Can it Take Care Of More,” she added.

On Monday, Trump tweeted in response, “I finally agree with @Cher!”

Last week, Trump confirmed that his administration is looking into transporting migrants detained at the border to sanctuary cities, and specifically identified California — a sanctuary state — as a place that should be happy to receive them.

President Trump: “California certainly is always saying, ‘Oh we want more people,’ and they want more people in their sanctuary cities. Well, we’ll give them more people. We can give them a lot. We can give them an unlimited supply — and let’s see if they’re so happy.” pic.twitter.com/ZEgpq6zIfp — The Hill (@thehill) April 14, 2019

“California certainly is always saying, ‘Oh we want more people,’ and they want more people in their sanctuary cities. Well, we’ll give them more people. We can give them a lot. We can give them an unlimited supply — and let’s see if they’re so happy,” Trump said at the White House on Friday.

That same day he tweeted: “Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only.”

….The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy – so this should make them very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

“The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy — so this should make them very happy!” the president added.

Fox News reported that Los Angeles’ homeless population is second only to New York City.

Further, California has the highest percentage of homeless veterans in the nation, according to statistics gathered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Donald Trump Jr. responded to Cher’s tweet writing, “Amazing, simply amazing. I guess the leftists are only pro illegals when they can lay the huge burden on someone else.”

Amazing, simply amazing. I guess the leftists are only pro illegals when they can lay the huge burden on someone else. Cher: Los Angeles ‘Can’t Take Care of Its Own, How Can It Take Care of’ More Immigrants https://t.co/rJzG3aaiVX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 15, 2019

Meanwhile, conservative radio talk show host Ben Shapiro, a Los Angeles native, tweeted, “Wow Trump made Cher into a Republican.”

Wow Trump made Cher into a Republican https://t.co/ejsxd3awq4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 15, 2019

Cher has taken issue with the Trump administration multiple times in the past, including attacking its pro-fossil fuel energy development policy and the president’s ban on transgenders serving in the military.

