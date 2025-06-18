Share
Commentary
President Donald Trump speaks to the media as workers install a large flag pole on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
Commentary
President Donald Trump speaks to the media as workers install a large flag pole on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Chides Reporter Over Iran Question: 'You Don't Seriously Think I'm Going to Answer That?'

 By Michael Schwarz  June 18, 2025 at 11:05am
Share

President Donald Trump might or might not escalate U.S. involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Regardless of one’s opinion on that issue, however, we can all agree on one thing: The establishment media remains dumb.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Wednesday morning, the president fielded one question so absurd that it prompted him to reply, “You don’t seriously think I’m going to answer that question?”

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, a female reporter asked Trump about possible military strikes on Iran. Specifically, the reporter wanted to know about Iranian nuclear facilities.

“Well, obviously I can’t say that, right?” the president replied.

Surrounded by construction workers installing flagpoles, Trump then gently mocked the reporter.

“‘Will you strike the Iranian nuclear component?'” he said, turning to someone off camera. The president made that remark in a tone of disbelief at the question itself.

“‘And what time exactly, sir?'” he continued. “‘Sir, would you strike it? Would you please inform us, so we can be there and watch?”

Trump’s comedic performance drew laughs from the construction workers behind him.

Do you want Trump to strike Iran?

The president then addressed the reporter’s question more seriously.

“You don’t know that I’m gonna even do it,” he said. “You don’t know. I may do it. I may not do it. Nobody knows what I’m gonna do.”

Finally, Trump chastised the Iranians for their failure to negotiate sooner.

“I can tell you this,” he continued, “that Iran’s got a lot of trouble. And they want to negotiate. And I said, ‘Why didn’t you negotiate with me before all this death and destruction? Why didn’t you neg –‘ I said to people, ‘Why didn’t you negotiate with me two weeks ago? You could’ve done fine. You would’ve had a country.'”

Related:
Tom Homan Sets the Record Straight on ICE Plans for Farm and Hotel Raids

On the policy front, of course, Trump’s claim that Iran wants to negotiate does qualify as news.

Nonetheless, most X users followed the president in expressing disbelief over the reporter’s question.

In sum, whatever Trump decides to do with Iran, it makes no sense to share that decision in advance. No American, especially service members and their families, should want the president to answer such questions, for it could put them in greater danger.

The fact that a White House reporter does not understand as much speaks volumes about the current state of the media.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Black Lives Matter Organization Spends Juneteenth Demanding White People 'Pay Reparations'
Trump's Juneteenth Comment Enrages Jimmy Kimmel and Other Leftists
Jasmine Crockett Fires Vicious Shot at All Trump Supporters, Alleges 'Mental Health Crisis'
Clarence Thomas Tucks Golden Takedown of 'So-Called Experts' Into Ruling on Trans Procedures for Minors
Democratic Congressman Lambasted for Proposing the Most Disastrous Illegal Immigration 'Solution' Imaginable
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation