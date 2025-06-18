Trump Chides Reporter Over Iran Question: 'You Don't Seriously Think I'm Going to Answer That?'

President Donald Trump might or might not escalate U.S. involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Regardless of one’s opinion on that issue, however, we can all agree on one thing: The establishment media remains dumb.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Wednesday morning, the president fielded one question so absurd that it prompted him to reply, “You don’t seriously think I’m going to answer that question?”

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, a female reporter asked Trump about possible military strikes on Iran. Specifically, the reporter wanted to know about Iranian nuclear facilities.

“Well, obviously I can’t say that, right?” the president replied.

Surrounded by construction workers installing flagpoles, Trump then gently mocked the reporter.

“‘Will you strike the Iranian nuclear component?'” he said, turning to someone off camera. The president made that remark in a tone of disbelief at the question itself.

“‘And what time exactly, sir?'” he continued. “‘Sir, would you strike it? Would you please inform us, so we can be there and watch?”

Trump’s comedic performance drew laughs from the construction workers behind him.

Do you want Trump to strike Iran? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 59% (35 Votes) No: 41% (24 Votes)

The president then addressed the reporter’s question more seriously.

“You don’t know that I’m gonna even do it,” he said. “You don’t know. I may do it. I may not do it. Nobody knows what I’m gonna do.”

Finally, Trump chastised the Iranians for their failure to negotiate sooner.

“I can tell you this,” he continued, “that Iran’s got a lot of trouble. And they want to negotiate. And I said, ‘Why didn’t you negotiate with me before all this death and destruction? Why didn’t you neg –‘ I said to people, ‘Why didn’t you negotiate with me two weeks ago? You could’ve done fine. You would’ve had a country.'”

🚨 TRUMP: “You don’t seriously think I will answer that question, right?” President Trump calls out reporter asking for specifics about potential US strike on Iran: “Will you strike the Iranian nuclear site and what time exactly, sir? Sir, will you strike it? Would you please… pic.twitter.com/Pup6c0Uw7v — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) June 18, 2025

On the policy front, of course, Trump’s claim that Iran wants to negotiate does qualify as news.

Nonetheless, most X users followed the president in expressing disbelief over the reporter’s question.

Either that reporter is dumb as a box of rocks, or, very smart and was trying to bait him in to saying something he shouldn’t. Either way, he should ignore her from now on going forward. — George L (@Rat_BoyGL) June 18, 2025

These are not serious people. Where do they get these clowns? — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 18, 2025

I swear, some of these outlets intentionally send the dumbest people in their newsrooms to the White House. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 18, 2025

In sum, whatever Trump decides to do with Iran, it makes no sense to share that decision in advance. No American, especially service members and their families, should want the president to answer such questions, for it could put them in greater danger.

The fact that a White House reporter does not understand as much speaks volumes about the current state of the media.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.