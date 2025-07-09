Trump Chief of Staff Confirms Elon Had 'Fatherly Fixation' with Trump Before 'Troublesome' Fallout

President Donald Trump’s chief of staff said Wednesday that Elon Musk once had what she described as a “fatherly fixation” with her boss before a falling-out that ended their once-close relationship.

Susie Wiles made the comments during an appearance on “Pod Force One,” hosted by New York Post columnist Miranda Devine.

Devine asserted that Musk “had a sort of fatherly fixation with Donald Trump that I guess inevitably was going to blow up at some point.”

Wiles agreed with the assessment and said Musk offered unique insights during and after the 2024 campaign.

“The president was very, very kind to him,” Wiles told Devine. “And Elon had so much to offer us. He knew things we didn’t know. He knew people and technologies that we didn’t know.”

“It was a great thing when it was a great thing, and had a very, I think, a very troublesome ending,” she added.

Wiles did not elaborate on the exact cause of the rift between Trump and Musk.

But Musk first blew up at Trump publicly early last month after expressing his displeasure with the cost of the president’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which he signed into law on July 4.

Wiles was asked about Musk’s personal attacks against Trump.

“I don’t know. I don’t understand it. I don’t know,” she told Devine. “I know that what has been said doesn’t ring accurate to me, but I don’t know.”

She went on to describe Musk as “a fascinating person.”

“I enjoyed working with Elon,” Wiles said. “I think he’s a fascinating person and sees the world differently, and I think that’s probably what the president saw, too.”

She concluded that their close relationship had come to what she called “not a good ending.”

Trump and Musk were almost inseparable on the campaign trail last year as the billionaire Tesla CEO opened up his checkbook while campaigning for the Republican nominee.

Musk, who formerly aligned with the Democrats, was then appointed by Trump to root out government waste at the Department of Government Efficiency.

The alliance collapsed when the two traded barbs on social media — Trump on Truth Social and Musk through X.

Musk later dialed back some of his criticism but has spent the last week floating the idea of starting a third political party.

Trump has called the idea “ridiculous.”

