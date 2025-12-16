Share
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles looks on during a meeting with President Donald Trump and President of Argentina Javier Milei in the Cabinet Room at the White House on Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Trump Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Issues Statement After Stunning D.C. with Friendly Fire Interview

 By Randy DeSoto  December 16, 2025 at 12:45pm
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles responded Tuesday to a lengthy article in Vanity Fair, based on interviews she gave, that portrays President Donald Trump and some members of his administration in a negative light.

The article was released in two parts, drawing from 11 interviews that Wiles — the first female chief of staff in U.S. history — gave over the course of the last year or so.

Vanity Fair’s Chris Wipple summarized some of the flashier statements right up front, writing Wiles told him that Trump “has an alcoholic’s personality.” Though, later in the story, she explained that the president has an “exaggerated” or “big personality,” who operates with “a view that there’s nothing he can’t do. Nothing, zero, nothing.”

Wiles said she was used to dealing with this type of person because her father, legendary sportscaster Pat Summerall (who did, in fact, struggle with alcoholism) was one too. However, regarding alcohol consumption, Trump is a well-known teetotaler.

Further, Wiles is quoted as saying that Vice President J.D. Vance’s conversion to a MAGA Republican has been “sort of political,” adding that he has been a “conspiracy theorist for a decade.”

And, “Russell Vought, architect of the notorious Project 2025 and head of the Office of Management and Budget, is ‘a right-wing absolute zealot,’” Wipple recounted Wiles telling him.

Finally, “When I asked her what she thought of Musk reposting a tweet about public sector workers killing millions under Hitler, Stalin, and Mao, she replied: ‘I think that’s when he’s microdosing.’ (She says she doesn’t have first-hand knowledge),” the reporter wrote.

Wipple spent a significant amount of time in his piece on Trump’s “campaign of revenge and retribution” against political foes like former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“Charlie Kirk’s assassination in September turbocharged Trump’s campaign of revenge and retribution. Critics have compared this moment to a Reichstag fire, a modern version of Hitler’s exploitation of the torching of Berlin’s parliament,” he wrote.

To Wipple’s credit, he did quote Wiles saying on the topic, “I don’t think he’s on a retribution tour. A governing principle for him is, ‘I don’t want what happened to me to happen to somebody else.’ And so people that have done bad things need to get out of the government. In some cases, it may look like retribution. And there may be an element of that from time to time. Who would blame him? Not me.”

Wiles responded to the Vanity Fair story, posting on Tuesday on social media, “The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.”

“Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team,” she continued.

“The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade,” Wiles wrote.

She concluded, “None of this will stop our relentless pursuit of Making America Great Again!”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also responded to the story, posting on X, “Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has helped President Trump achieve the most successful first 11 months in office of any President in American history. President Trump has no greater or more loyal advisor than Susie.”

Leavitt added, “The entire Administration is grateful for her steady leadership and united fully behind her.”

Vance responded to the controversy on Tuesday, saying, “Sometimes I am a conspiracy theorist, but I only believe in the conspiracy theories that are true.”

“A conspiracy theory is just something that was true six months before the media admitted it,” the vice president added.

“I’ve never seen [Wiles] be disloyal to the president of the United States,” he said, “and that makes her the best White House chief of staff that I think the president could ask for.”

