Trump: 'China Should Pay Ten Trillion Dollars' for Death and Destruction Caused by COVID

New information seems to vindicate former President Donald Trump’s assertion that COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese lab despite official denials at the time — and now he wants China to pay.

A cache of emails released through a Freedom of Information Act request revealed that Dr. Anthony Fauci was aware that the novel coronavirus may have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and that scientists were suspicious that it had earmarks of being engineered.

The lab was partially funded by U.S. taxpayers with the National Institutes of Health funneling $3.4 million between 2014 and 2019 to study coronaviruses in bats and possibly conducting gain-of-function research on the pathogen.

In February 2020, Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director who became the lead spokesman for all things COVID-19, reached out to a colleague at the NIAID for reassurances about the possible origins of the emerging virus, the New York Post reported Thursday.

“Hugh: It is essential that we speak this AM,” Fauci wrote to his top deputy, Hugh Auchincloss. “Keep your cell phone on … Read this paper as well as the e-mail that I will forward to you now. You will have tasks today that must be done.”

The paper he sent over, titled “A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence,” was the result of 2014 WIV gain-of-function research, though Auchincloss reassured Fauci it was from before the “pause” was placed on it.

But even if his initial panic over the virus’ origins were not correct, Fauci was told that same month that some features of the gene sequencing led scientists to believe it “(potentially look[ed] engineered.”

Meanwhile, Fauci would go on to publicly deny any such connections to the virus and the lab, and the establishment media took his lead in ridiculing and maligning anyone — including Trump — who dared connect the dots.

However, as with many other things that have come to light since Trump left office, it looks like the former president was right all along.

“Now everyone, even the so-called ‘enemy,’ are beginning to say that President Trump was right about the China Virus coming from the Wuhan Lab,” the former president said in a statement tweeted by conservative commentator Mollie Hemingway.

“The correspondence between Dr. Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore. China should pay Ten Trillion Dollars to America, and the World, for the death and destruction they have caused!”

Former President Trump says China should pay “Ten Trillion Dollars” for how the Communist country mishandled the Coronavirus, which has caused untold damage worldwide. pic.twitter.com/p93u3Cu0fR — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 3, 2021

Although it’s difficult to quantify, the Journal of the American Medical Association published a study in October that estimated the pandemic could cost as much as $16 trillion for the U.S. alone.

Nearly 600,000 Americans have died because of the virus, and countless others have suffered because of endless business-killing government lockdowns, children barred from the classroom, and worshippers locked out of their churches.

The worldwide situation is just as bleak, with India experiencing a deadly second wave that has the nation scrambling for vaccines to stem the tide of new deaths, according to Reuters.

It’s still unknown whether the virus will continue to seasonally circulate like influenza, a prospect that would mean a never-ending death count for all nations.

If what Fauci first suspected and others found evidence for is true, China may have unleashed a mutated virus that brought the world’s economy to a grinding halt and caused an unprecedented global crisis.

Trump was called xenophobic for even daring to name it the “Chinese virus” though it was geographically correct and Fauci seemingly had information about the compelling link the virus had to the lab research in Wuhan.

Moreover, Chinese officials attempted to cover up what was happening in the communist nation as the virus swept through the population there before it ever hit U.S. shores — another decision that cost lives and livelihoods.

China should pay for what it did to the U.S. and to the world, and Fauci should be held accountable for his role in keeping this information all under wraps.

In other words, Trump has been proven right once again.

