On Wednesday at noon, if all goes according to plan, President-elect Joe Biden will take office.

Biden has promised to repeal the Hyde Amendment, the legislation that prohibits federal funds from being used to perform abortions. In addition to that, you can expect almost any bill that expands access to abortion that comes across his desk to be signed — including the codification of Roe v. Wade, something Biden plans to do, according to NBC News. It’ll be quite a departure from his predecessor.

As he goes out the door, however, President Donald Trump is reminding America how stark the difference is.

On Monday, Trump signed a presidential proclamation establishing Jan. 22, 2021, as National Sanctity of Human Life Day. The proclamation comes as the March for Life, held every year since 1974 in Washington, won’t be taking place due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and the tense situation in the nation’s capital, according to The Associated Press.

“Every human life is a gift to the world. Whether born or unborn, young or old, healthy or sick, every person is made in the holy image of God,” Trump said in the proclamation.

“The Almighty Creator gives unique talents, beautiful dreams, and a great purpose to every person. On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, we celebrate the wonder of human existence and renew our resolve to build a culture of life where every person of every age is protected, valued, and cherished.”

Trump went on to note that it’s been almost a half-century since Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case that held women had a constitutional right to an abortion, was decided.

“This constitutionally flawed ruling overturned State laws that banned abortion, and has resulted in the loss of more than 50 million innocent lives,” the proclamation stated.

“But strong mothers, courageous students, and incredible community members and people of faith are leading a powerful movement to awaken America’s conscience and restore the belief that every life is worthy of respect, protection, and care.

“Because of the devotion of countless pro-life pioneers, the call for every person to recognize the sanctity of life is resounding more loudly in America than ever before. Over the last decade, the rate of abortions has steadily decreased, and today, more than three out of every four Americans support restrictions on abortion.”

Trump went on to tout his administration’s pro-life record.

This included his reinstitution of President Reagan’s Mexico City policy, which dictates that non-governmental organizations that receive American taxpayer money for family planning programs don’t promote abortion.

He also highlighted the case of the Little Sisters of the Poor, the Catholic religious order that successfully sued the federal government over Obamacare regulations that would have forced it to provide birth control under its insurance plans.

The proclamation also said that “the sacredness of life is fundamental to solving our country’s most pressing problems.”

“When each person is treated as a beloved child of God, individuals can reach their full potential, communities will flourish, and America will be a place of even greater hope and freedom,” it stated.

“That is why it was my profound privilege to be the first President in history to attend the March for Life, and it is what motives my actions to improve our Nation’s adoption and foster care system, secure more funding for Down syndrome research, and expand health services for single mothers.

“Over the past 4 years, I have appointed more than 200 Federal judges who apply the Constitution as written, including three Supreme Court Justices — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. I also increased the child tax credit, so that mothers are financially supported as they take on the noble task of raising strong and healthy children,” it continued. “And, recently, I signed an Executive Order on Protecting Vulnerable Newborn and Infant Children, which defends the truth that every newborn baby has the same rights as all other individuals to receive life-saving care.”

Trump also noted one thing pro-abortion forces usually don’t: The United States is “among a small handful of nations — including North Korea and China — that allow elective abortions after 20 weeks.”

“I join with countless others who believe this is morally and fundamentally wrong, and today, I renew my call on the Congress to pass legislation prohibiting late-term abortion.

“Since the beginning, my Administration has been dedicated to lifting up every American, and that starts with protecting the rights of the most vulnerable in our society — the unborn. On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, we promise to continue speaking out for those who have no voice. We vow to celebrate and support every heroic mother who chooses life. And we resolve to defend the lives of every innocent and unborn child, each of whom can bring unbelievable love, joy, beauty, and grace into our Nation and the entire world.”

The president concluded by imploring “Congress to join me in protecting and defending the dignity of every human life, including those not yet born. I call on the American people to continue to care for women in unexpected pregnancies and to support adoption and foster care in a more meaningful way, so every child can have a loving home. And finally, I ask every citizen of this great Nation to listen to the sound of silence caused by a generation lost to us, and then to raise their voices for all affected by abortion, both seen and unseen.”

As for Trump’s request of Congress, that’s unlikely to happen, at least with Democrats controlling both the House and Senate. However, it’s a message worth hearing — particularly in a year where the March for Life, usually around the Jan. 22 anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision — will only be held online, as the organizers announced in a statement last week.

“In light of the fact that we are in the midst of a pandemic which may be peaking, and in view of the heightened pressures that law enforcement officers and others are currently facing in and around the Capitol, this year’s March for Life will look different,” the statement explained.

“The annual rally will take place virtually and we are asking all participants to stay home and to join the March virtually,” the statement read. “We will invite a small group of pro-life leaders from across the country to march in Washington, DC this year.

“These leaders will represent pro-life Americans everywhere who, each in their own unique ways, work to make abortion unthinkable and build a culture where every human life is valued and protected.”

For the next few years, at least, it may take something akin to a miracle to get that noticed in Washington, D.C., or in the media. Then again, that’s what we have an Almighty Creator for.

