Share
Commentary

Trump Claims Media Using Slimy Trick to Make His Rallies Look Empty

 By Samantha Chang  November 24, 2023 at 9:04am
Share

Former President Donald Trump torched the “Lamestream Media” on Wednesday, claiming they’re lying about the massive crowds at his exuberant campaign rallies.

Images shared online from some of his events this year showed empty seats.

Trending:
Kamala Harris Roasted After People Notice What's in the Background of Her Thanksgiving Post

However, in a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the “fake news” media are trying to trick people into believing the arenas aren’t full.

Do you think Trump will become president again?

“Many times when I’m making a Speech, which are always sold out with lots of people not being able to get into the Arena or Venue, the Fake News will watch people come down from the rafters (bad seats) onto the floor — nearer the stage,” the leading 2024 presidential candidate said.

“As soon as this happens, the Lamestream Media starts taking pictures of these once fully occupied areas and seats, and then come out with a story — ‘Trump Arena wasn’t full’ or, ‘Trump didn’t have a Sellout’— When they know that is not true. They say it without fail!”

The 45th president said his events always draw outsized crowds because of his pro-America platform.

“The fact is, thousands of people get sent away, we never have empty seats, because we’re selling a product people want — AMERICAN GREATNESS!” he said. “This is a Movement like none other, and the Failing Media should get on board now.

“Our Country needs it, and they need it because their lack of credibility is causing many News Organizations to fail. They’re going out of business because they don’t tell the truth.”

Related:
Biden Risks Losing It All as US Adversary Shreds Trump-Era Agreement: 'Our Army Will Never Be Bound'

Given the sordid history of the establishment media and their bogus “fact checks,” the actions Trump described are exactly what many would expect from them.

The reality is that the former president still has millions of avid supporters. In fact, multiple polls show him beating President Joe Biden in the general election if he wins the GOP primary race.

It’s ironic that the establishment media would nitpick over crowd size at Trump rallies given the embarrassingly anemic attendance at most Biden campaign events.

As we approach the start of the New Year and the first votes of the 2024 election cycle, we cannot lose focus on what we’re fighting for. It’s not about crowd size or polling popularity, but the existential struggle of a flailing nation.

Crippling inflation, daily border invasions, rising geopolitical conflicts and terrifying crime waves have become the hallmarks of Biden’s destructive presidency.

The doddering Democrat has to go.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

I walked into the office one morning and noticed something strange. Half of The Western Journal’s readership was missing.

It had finally happened. Facebook had flipped THE switch.

Maybe it was because we wrote about ivermectin. Or election integrity. Or the Jan. 6 detainees. Or ballot mules.

Whatever the reason, I immediately knew what to do. We had to turn to you because, frankly, we know you are the only ones we can trust.

Can you help? Every donation to The Western Journal goes directly to funding our team of story researchers, writers and editors who doggedly pursue the truth and expose the corrupt elites.

Can I count on you for a small donation? We operate on a shoestring compared to other news media companies, so I can personally promise that not a penny of your donation will be wasted.

 

If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well.

We will use every single cent to fight against the lies and corruption in high places. And as long as we have your help, we will never give up.

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Trump Claims Media Using Slimy Trick to Make His Rallies Look Empty
Bill Clinton's Statement After Rosalynn Carter Death Becomes Truly Disrespectful in the First Sentence: 'Hillary and I...'
Ukrainian Flight Commander Defects, Russia Claims - Kyiv Issues Hasty Denial
15-Year-Old Alleged Illegal Immigrant Smuggler Leads Troopers on High-Speed Chase
Video: Trump Wins Over Hearts as He Shows Up to Granddaughter's School
See more...

Conversation