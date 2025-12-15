Share
Even some staunch supporters of President Donald Trump called him out for his Truth Social post about the death of Hollywood producer Rob Reiner, right.
Even some staunch supporters of President Donald Trump called him out for his Truth Social post about the death of Hollywood producer Rob Reiner, right. (Alex Wong / Getty Images; Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images)

Trump Claims Rob Reiner's Death Was Due to 'Anger He Caused Others' Via His 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

 By Joe Saunders  December 15, 2025 at 1:17pm
News of Hollywood legend Rob Reiner’s death was still spreading Monday morning when President Donald Trump thrust himself into the middle of it.

In a post on the Truth Social social media platform, Trump expressed regret over the stabbing of Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, but blamed the deaths on what he called Reiner’s “raging obsession” with the Trump administration.

Not only was there no evidence to back that up, but it sparked a backlash even among self-described Trump supporters.

Reiner had “passed away,” Trump wrote, “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

Trump didn’t cite what “reports” might have led him to that conclusion, and what has been made public so far doesn’t bear it out.

The suspect in the couple’s stabbing deaths is their son, Nick Reiner, a 33-year-old with a long history of drug addiction and homelessness. He was in custody Monday with bail set at $4 million, according to USA Today.

The newspaper did not specify a criminal charge.

Trump’s assertion of a political angle into what appears to be a family tragedy was unwelcome, even among those who said they otherwise back the president.

“I love you but this is seriously distasteful,” wrote one.

“Not classy. Expect better of you Mr. President,” wrote another.

Related:
Breaking: Bongino Stepping Down as Deputy Director of the FBI

“Sir, Mr. President….,” wrote another.
“I love you. I support you 100%.
“I DO NOT SUPPORT THIS POST.
“Highly inappropriate, and it puts us in their box. Tacky and tasteless.”

There were many more along those lines.

Reiner was well-known for loathing Trump, even arguing that Christians shouldn’t support him.

He was well-known for his dislike of the conservative movement and for supporting opponents of Republican politicians.

But nothing about the deaths of Reiner and Singer that has been publicly released links the killings to any political motivation.

Reiner had also received rare praise from conservatives recently for his measured reaction to the assassination of Charlie Kirk — while many of his fellow leftists openly gloated and cheered.

“It’s beyond belief what happened to him. That should never happen to anybody,” Reiner told interviewer Piers Morgan. “I don’t care what your political beliefs are. That’s not acceptable.”

