President Donald Trump participates in a session of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on Monday.
President Donald Trump participates in a session of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on Monday. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP)

Trump Claims 'Total Control of the Skies Over Iran,' Sends Ominous Warning to 'Supreme Leader' Khamenei

 By Jack Davis  June 17, 2025 at 11:12am
President Donald Trump on Tuesday doubled down on the hapless state in which Iran finds itself while warning Iran’s leader that American tolerance grows thinner and thinner with each attack on Israeli civilians.

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff.’ Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA,” Trump wrote.

Israel knocked out much of Iran’s air defense capabilities on Friday in its first wave of attacks and has since achieved unchallenged superiority in the air over Iran.

Although Trump’s post aligned the U.S. with Israel, to date, America’s role in the conflict has been one of support for Israel and not direct action.

Trump noted in another Truth Social post that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, lives only as long as Israel wants.

Will the U.S. be pulled into the Israel-Iran conflict?

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump wrote.

“But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Iran has launched ballistic missiles at Israeli cities in response to Israel’s attacks. In its Monday attacks on Petah Tikva, missiles killed an 85-year-old woman and three others, according to the Times of Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been enigmatic about targeting Iran’s leader.

He told ABC that Israel was “doing what we need to do.”

Killing off Khamenei is “not going to escalate the conflict; it’s going to end the conflict,” Netanyahu said.


“We’ve had half a century of conflict spread by this regime that terrorizes everyone in the Middle East; has bombed the Aramco oil fields in Saudi Arabia; is spreading terrorism and subversion and sabotage everywhere.”

“The ‘forever war’ is what Iran wants, and they’re bringing us to the brink of nuclear war. In fact, what Israel is doing is preventing this, bringing an end to this aggression, and we can only do so by standing up to the forces of evil.”

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
