Trump Claims 'Total Control of the Skies Over Iran,' Sends Ominous Warning to 'Supreme Leader' Khamenei

President Donald Trump on Tuesday doubled down on the hapless state in which Iran finds itself while warning Iran’s leader that American tolerance grows thinner and thinner with each attack on Israeli civilians.

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff.’ Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA,” Trump wrote.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.17.25 11:55 AM EST pic.twitter.com/AMUyxL8W6M — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 17, 2025

Israel knocked out much of Iran’s air defense capabilities on Friday in its first wave of attacks and has since achieved unchallenged superiority in the air over Iran.

Although Trump’s post aligned the U.S. with Israel, to date, America’s role in the conflict has been one of support for Israel and not direct action.

Look, I’m seeing this from the inside, and am admittedly biased towards our president (and my friend), but there’s a lot of crazy stuff on social media, so I wanted to address some things directly on the Iran issue: First, POTUS has been amazingly consistent, over 10 years, that… — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 17, 2025

Trump noted in another Truth Social post that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, lives only as long as Israel wants.

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump wrote.

“But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.17.25 12:19 PM EST We know exactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 17, 2025

Iran has launched ballistic missiles at Israeli cities in response to Israel’s attacks. In its Monday attacks on Petah Tikva, missiles killed an 85-year-old woman and three others, according to the Times of Israel.

Significant explosion in Isfahan Province caused by an airstrike in the last hour – airstrikes coincidence with Iran launching their latest barrage of rockets at Israel, reportedly consisting of 10 in total. pic.twitter.com/uCPx5adhGq — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) June 17, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been enigmatic about targeting Iran’s leader.

He told ABC that Israel was “doing what we need to do.”

Killing off Khamenei is “not going to escalate the conflict; it’s going to end the conflict,” Netanyahu said.

Iran has been launching smaller salvos of missiles at Israel over the past day because its capabilities have been degraded by Israeli strikes, the IDF believes. According to IDF assessments, Iran is not trying to conserve missiles for a longer war, but rather, they are… — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) June 17, 2025



“We’ve had half a century of conflict spread by this regime that terrorizes everyone in the Middle East; has bombed the Aramco oil fields in Saudi Arabia; is spreading terrorism and subversion and sabotage everywhere.”

“The ‘forever war’ is what Iran wants, and they’re bringing us to the brink of nuclear war. In fact, what Israel is doing is preventing this, bringing an end to this aggression, and we can only do so by standing up to the forces of evil.”

