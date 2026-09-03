President Donald Trump sounded the alarm Wednesday regarding the U.S. Senate race in Texas and said if liberals flip the state, he’ll be the last Republican president.

“I will be the last Republican president, and our country will live in hell,” Trump said during an interview with Texas GOP Lt. Gov Dan Patrick.

Trump was describing what would happen to Texas if it were to vote for Democrat James Talarico in the upcoming U.S. Senate race against Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“They call him Talafreako, and he is, he’s sort of a freak,” the president said. “His whole thing’s a lie. If you look at his statements from two years ago, it was crazy, what he was saying. And the one thing I learned about politicians … whatever their initial statement, that’s where they belong. That’s where they go back to.

“And I’ve seen it where they’ll go into a campaign, and they’ll start talking differently, and then they always revert back to where they started, because that’s what their true belief is,” he added.

Trump cited Talarico’s liberal leanings about “men and women’s sports,” and “open borders,” adding that “He will open your border in Texas. And you can’t have an open border. That almost destroyed Texas.”

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The president also said Democratic victories would lead to statehood for “Puerto Rico and Washington D.C.,” setting the GOP back decades.

“Four more [Democrat] senators, many more electoral votes. You’ll have 10 more Congresspeople, and you’ll never have a Republican president again,” he reiterated.

Talarico has been criticized for a number of high-profile statements, including one in 2021 in which he called God “non-binary,” and he has also implied that Jesus Christ was a “radical feminist.”

He’s also on record as saying the nation’s southern border should be treated “like our front porch,” complete with a “giant welcome mat out front.”

Talarico admitted back in May that many of his past remarks were “cringey” and misguided.

“There are some statements that I’ve made that I certainly regret,” he said. “There are statements that I’ve made where I’ve missed the mark.”

A recent Overton Insights/Texas Public Policy Foundation poll, published by the New York Post Wednesday, showed Talarico with a slight lead of 0.6 percent.

With only two months left until Election Day, Talarico had a 44.0 percent to 43.4 percent advantage over Paxton, whom Trump endorsed in the primary over incumbent GOP Sen. John Cornyn.

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