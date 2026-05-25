Trump Clears the Air on Iran Negotiations in Memorial Day Message: There Will Be a Good Deal or No Deal at All

An otherwise balmy Memorial Day weekend has been warmed by hot air from lawmakers who have no idea what they are talking about, President Donald Trump said Monday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called out critics of the deal in the works to end the war with Iran.

Trump said the agreement will either be the gold standard of deals, or end up in the trash bin if it does not meet that standard.

“The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal,” Trump wrote.

“It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration, which was a direct and open path to a Nuclear Weapon for Iran. No, I don’t do deals like that!” he wrote.

Trump was referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the 2015 nuclear deal made with Iran.

Trump also slapped his critics for attacking a deal they know nothing about.

“I laugh at all of the Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools who know nothing about the potential deal I am making with Iran, things that haven’t even been negotiated yet,” Trump wrote.

Trump said his critics include “weak and ineffective people like failed Senator Thom Tillis (Soon out of office!), Bill Cassidy, who just suffered a massive Primary loss, really bad Congressman Thomas Massie, a major sleazebag who lost in a landslide to a great American Patriot (Endorsed by ‘TRUMP’) after showing tremendous disloyalty to his Party (and Country!), and almost all Dumocrats.”

Trump called the cabal of critics “people that have totally lost their way, constantly supporting bad policy and even worse candidates, but are constantly critical of each and every fantastic win I have.”

“These people should go home and rest, they do nothing but create division and loss. In other words, they are losers!” he wrote.

In a separate post, Trump warned Americans not to “listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about.”

“Unlike those before me who should have solved this problem many years ago, I don’t make bad deals!” he wrote.

“If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon. Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it, or knows what it is. It isn’t even fully negotiated yet,” Trump wrote.

Fox News quoted a U.S. official as saying that as of Sunday, the outlines of a deal were “95 percent there.”

“We are not going to roll over. We are not there yet on a deal. We are not going to sign a deal today or tomorrow,” the official said, adding that Trump’s “instinct is to give them 5, 6, 7 days” to finish the deal.

“We have a deal on the nuclear stockpile and the Strait of Hormuz but are negotiating language,” the official said.

“We have the opportunity to make a deal that will lower costs for Americans while ensuring the Iranians do not get a nuclear weapon,” the official said. “We are not going to do a bad deal, that’s for sure. We have optionality and can resume military strikes if a deal is not reached.”

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