Trump Collaborates with Jan. 6th Prisoners to Release Song Ahead of Key Note Speech - 'Justice for All'

 By Jack Davis  March 4, 2023 at 3:41pm
Hallowed words take on new meaning in a video that brings together the voices of former President Donald Trump and inmates jailed for their role in the Capitol incursion.

The project is called “Justice for All.” It debuted on YouTube on Thursday in preparation for Trump’s Saturday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

In addition to Trump, performers on the single included a group of about 20 inmates confined to the Washington, D.C. jail who call themselves the J6 Prison Choir, according to Forbes.

Profits from the project will benefit the families of those imprisoned.



The video opens with the inmates singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The background is a stark reminder of what those confined experience. The black of a prison cell dominates the frame, with an American flag visible beyond a barred window, with a row of razor wire stretching across the flag.

After about 30 seconds, Trump’s voice offers a resounding beginning to the Pledge of Allegiance.

Trump continues to recite the Pledge with the snippets interspersed with the inmates singing the national anthem.

The video closes with the inmates chanting, “USA! USA! USA!”

Forbes said that Trump recorded the Pledge last month at Mar-a-Lago.

The inmates, who sing the national anthem every night, were recorded by phone.

The custom is so well-known among Trump supporters that one Trump rally was interrupted last year precisely at 9 p.m., when the inmates sing the anthem, so the crowd could sing.

Forbes said a major recording artist it did not name produced the project.

Last year, Trump phoned into a rally to express his support for those who have been jailed for their involvement in the events of Jan. 6, according to The Hill.

“It’s a terrible thing that has happened to a lot of people that are being treated very, very unfairly,” Trump said then.

“There’s never been a thing like this has happened in our country, and I just want to tell everybody that’s listening, we’re with you, we’re working with a lot of different people on this, and we can’t let this happen,” Trump said.

For Trump, this performance is just the latest example of him building some momentum towards 2024.

In fact, a recent poll from Emerson College Polling found Trump, not Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley, to have the best chance at beating President Joe Biden in the 2024 general election.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation