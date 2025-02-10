Trump Comeback to HuffPost Reporter Goes Viral: 'No Wonder - I Thought They Died'

President Donald Trump hilariously dunked on a Huffington Post reporter by saying he didn’t realize the leftist outlet was still in business.

The comical incident unfolded Sunday aboard Air Force One as Trump was en route to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

During a mid-flight media scrum, anti-Trump reporter S.V. Date said: “The vice president suggested that if the Supreme Court rules in a way that you don’t like, they could just enforce it by themselves. Do you agree with that?”

Trump responded, “I don’t know even what you’re talking about. Neither do you. Who are you with?”

“HuffPost, sir,” the reporter said.

“Oh, no wonder. I thought they died,” the president quipped.

“Are they still around? I haven’t read them in years. I thought they died.”

Last month, the Huffington Post announced it was laying off 30 people — roughly 23 percent of its newsroom staff — citing “ongoing and growing challenges to our business.”

President Trump demolishes Fake News “reporter” @svdate on Air Force One: POTUS: “I don’t know even what you’re talking about. Neither do you. Who are you with?”@svdate: “HuffPost, sir.” POTUS: “No wonder. I thought they died.” pic.twitter.com/kNB0359aJA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 9, 2025

Like much of the establishment media, S.V. Date is a left-wing activist masquerading as a “journalist.”

The pinned post on his X account declares: “As a journalist, it IS my job to warn you that if we vote Donald Trump back into office, it may be the last vote we ever cast.”

Attached to his snarky post is a link to Date’s 2021 anti-Trump book, “The Useful Idiot: How Donald Trump Killed the Republican Party with Racism, the Rest of Us with Coronavirus, And Why We Aren’t Done With Him Yet “

Like many reporters afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome, Date has tried to profit off his Trump animus.

As a journalist, it’s not my job to tell you who to vote for. As a journalist, it IS my job to warn you that if we vote Donald Trump back into office, it may be the last vote we ever cast.https://t.co/Jhv2k8QOOI — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) November 13, 2023

Numerous X users expressed approval for the president’s smackdown of the HuffPost reporter.

This is what I voted for. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 9, 2025

Huff Post is pure propaganda and this reporter lies daily. How does he have a media pass? How does someone like this get on AF1? — Patty (@PATTYMAGA1) February 9, 2025

The question posed by Date concerned a statement that Vice President J.D. Vance posted Sunday on X, in which he noted that the judicial branch — a co-equal branch of the federal government — does not control the executive branch.

“If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal,” Vance wrote. “If a judge tried to command the attorney general in how to use her discretion as a prosecutor, that’s also illegal.

“Judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power.”

If a judge tried to tell a general how to conduct a military operation, that would be illegal. If a judge tried to command the attorney general in how to use her discretion as a prosecutor, that’s also illegal. Judges aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power. — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 9, 2025

During the three weeks since Trump took office, numerous judges have blocked or paused a number of his executive orders.

To date, there have been more than three dozen federal lawsuits filed nationwide challenging the president’s executive actions.

The breakneck speed with which Trump has moved forward with making many of his America First agenda items a reality is impressive.

Hopefully, his administration will build on this incredible momentum for the next four years, so they can make America great again.

