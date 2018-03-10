The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
International News
Print

Trump Comes Forward With The Reality Behind Peace Agreement With North Korea

By Ryan Pickrell
March 10, 2018 at 1:05pm

Print

President Donald Trump seemed to suggest Friday evening that he is still committed to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, asserting that a deal is in the works.

“The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the world,” the president tweeted, just only a few hours after a White House press briefing cast confusion over possible talks.

South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-Yong made a shocking announcement Thursday evening, revealing that not only does Kim want to meet Trump but the president has agreed to a meeting.

President Trump appreciated the greeting and said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization,” Chung told reporters.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

The White House then issued a statement, announcing that Trump “will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined.”

The president followed that statement with a tweet revealing that there is a “meeting being planned.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders threw a bit of cold water on the narrative Friday afternoon.

She stressed that talks will only occur if North Korea takes “concrete and verifiable action” toward denuclearization.

Her rhetoric led some observers to conclude that the White House had cold feet about the proposed meeting with North Korea.

Do you think this meeting will be successful?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Trump’s latest tweet suggests that a meeting is still the planned course of action.

On Saturday he issued another tweet about the meetings.

RELATED: Sam Nunberg Doubts Mueller Probe Leads to Trump After Grand Jury Testimony

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un, National Security, North Korea, White House

By: Ryan Pickrell on March 10, 2018 at 1:05pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Kristian Saucier

Pardoned Sailor Thanks Trump, Turns Around And Blasts Hillary, Obama And The DOJ

Thomas Phippen

donald trump two thumbs up

Major Campaign Promise Fulfilled After Trump Hotels Made Over $100K From Foreign Gov’ts

Randy DeSoto

student and the trumps

Parkland Survivor Says 3 Telling Words After Meeting Trump And Melania

Chris Agee

kyle-2

Watch: Fed-Up Parkland Survivor Absolutely Destroys David Hogg on National TV

Erin Coates

Donald Trump, California

Fed Judge Okays Trump’s Plan to Punish California for Breaking Immigration Laws

Ryan Pickrell

Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un (1)

N. Korea’s Kim Jong Un Has Bizarre Reaction to Trump Agreeing to Meet With Him

Joe Setyon

pro-gun social worker

Pro-Gun Social Worker Fired After Company Sees 1 Piece of Paper in Her Possession

George Upper

U.S. soldiers marching

Details of Trump’s Military Parade Leaked, and There’s a Catch

Recently Posted