Trump Comes Up with New Nickname for Joe Biden, Predicts Outcome of Democratic Primaries

President Donald Trump added a new element to his nickname for former Vice President Joe Biden and predicted the longtime Washington figure will become the Democratic presidential nominee.

“Looks to me like it’s going to be SleepyCreepy Joe over Crazy Bernie. Everyone else is fading fast!” Trump tweeted on Friday.

The tweet came after another earlier in the day, when the president simply referred to Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” while contrasting the Trump administration’s handling of China versus the Obama/Biden administration’s conduct.

Trump addressed his potential 2020 presidential race rivals during a rally in Panama City, Florida on Wednesday night, saying he’s ready for whomever the Democrats choose.

“We’ve got a choice between Sleepy Joe and Crazy Bernie. I’ll take any of them. Just pick somebody please and let’s start this thing. Pick somebody!” he said.

President Trump: “We have a young man, Buttigieg. Buttigieg. They say ‘edge-edge.’ He’s got a great chance. He’ll be great. He’ll be great representing against Pres. Xi of China. It’ll be great. I want to be in that room. I want to watch that one.” https://t.co/nn5y04C0hB pic.twitter.com/IHZNgdt6Pl — The Hill (@thehill) May 9, 2019

In a tweet last month, Trump wrote that he will be running on “the best Economy in the history of our Country (and many other great things)!” against either “Crazy Bernie Sanders” or “Sleepy Joe Biden.”

“I look forward to facing whoever it may be. May God Rest Their Soul!” he added.

Biden currently enjoys a commanding lead in the Democratic primary race, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls, which has grown since his official entry into the race late last month.

Biden leads Sanders by approximately 26 percentage points, 41.4 percent to 14.6 percent, with the other candidates all registering in singer digits.

The RCP average also shows Biden ahead of the president by 7.3 percentage points, 48.3 to 41 percent.

It should be noted that Hillary Clinton was ahead of Trump in the RCP average by just over 3 percentage points, approximately 47 to 44 percent, and in nearly every major poll in November 2016.

She enjoyed a double-digit lead over her Republican opponent in multiple polls taken the previous month.

However, building the case that Biden may currently be in a better place than Clinton was in 2016, a poll released this week in the battleground state of Arizona showed the former Delaware senator ahead of Trump 49 to 44 percent, while the president handily beat all other potential Democratic presidential candidates.

Trump defeated Clinton by 4 percentage points in Arizona in 2016.

The president is enjoying the highest job approval rating in the RealClearPolitics average since February 2017 at 45.1 percent, USA Today reported.

By way of comparison, former President Barack Obama was at 46.5 percent at the same point in his presidency, while George W. Bush had a 58.7 percent approval number.

