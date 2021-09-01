Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a message to a grieving Gold Star mother who shared an account of being disrespected by President Joe Biden after his decisions got her son killed in Afghanistan last week.

Shana Chappell made headlines this week after she took to Facebook to describe meeting Biden during the dignified transfer of her son’s remains at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday.

Her son, Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Mae’Lee Grant Nikoui, was killed Thursday at the airport in Kabul by a suicide bomber, along with 12 other American heroes after Biden’s decisions put troops and civilians in harm’s way.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

“President Joe Biden … This msg is for you!” Chappell wrote on Facebook. “I know my face is etched into your brain! I was able to look you straight in the eyes yesterday and have words with you. After i lay my son to rest you will be seeing me again!

“Remember i am the one who stood 5 inches from your face and was letting you know i would never get to hug my son again, hear his laugh and then you tried to interrupt me and give me your own sob story and i had to tell you “that this isn’t about you so don’t make it about you!!!”

“You then said you just wanted me to know that you know how i feel and i let you know that you don’t know how i feel and you do not have the right to tell me you know how i feel!

“[You] then rolled your f***ing eyes in your head like you were annoyed with me and i let you know that the only reason i was talking to you was out of respect for my son and that was the only reason why.

“[I] then proceeded to tell you again how you took my son away from me and how i will never get to hug him, kiss him, laugh with him again etc… [You] turned to walk away and i let you know my sons blood was on your hands and you threw your hand up behind you as you walked away from me like you were saying ‘ok whatever!!!’”

Chappell went on to blame Biden for the deaths of each young person who died in Afghanistan during last week’s horrifying attack.

“MY SONS BLOOD IS ON YOUR HANDS!!! All 13 of them, their blood is on your hands!!!!” she wrote. “If my president Trump was in his rightful seat then my son and the other Heros would still be alive!!!!”

Trump, through his Save America PAC, issued a response to Chappell on Wednesday.

The former president offered her love and told her he understood her anger.

President Donald J. Trump: “Shana, you are 100% correct. If I were President, your wonderful and beautiful son Kareem would be with you now, and so would the sons and daughters of others, including all of those who died in the vicious Kabul airport attack… pic.twitter.com/yq3Dx0tH9k — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 1, 2021

“Shana, you are 100% correct. If I were President, your wonderful and beautiful son Kareem would be with you now, and so would the sons and daughters of others, including all of those who died in the vicious Kabul airport attack,” Trump wrote.

“Civilians should have been brought out first, along with our $85 billion of equipment, with the Military coming out very safely after all was clear. I love you, and I love Kareem.”

There are numerous reports from grieving Gold Star families that Biden was cold and disrespectful when he met them. He reportedly invoked his late son Beau, who died from brain cancer in 2015, while attempting to converse with them. He was also seen looking at his watch as the 13 fallen American heroes came home:

Father of Marine killed in Kabul: Biden “looked down at his watch on every last one. All 13. He looked down at his watch.” pic.twitter.com/xrBzubhKkq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2021

In the absence of leadership to accountability from the White House, these families have all been left with the dual hardships of losing children and then having the country’s ineffectual commander-in-chief wipe his hands clean of any responsibility for their deaths. But Biden’s culpability is clear.

It’s safe to say that had Trump been in office during the military pullout from Afghanistan throughout this past month, things would have gone much differently.

As a private citizen, all the former president can do right now is offer his condolences and join these wonderful families in calling for someone to be held accountable for their losses.

