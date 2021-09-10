Trump Commemorates 9/11 Anniversary by Releasing Stirring 'You Will Never Be Forgotten' Video

Former President Donald Trump’s Save America PAC released a touching video titled “You Will Never Be Forgotten” on Friday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“We grieve for every mother and father, sister and brother, son and daughter, who was stolen from us at the twin towers, the Pentagon and here in this Pennsylvania field,” Trump said in footage of the Flight 93 9/11 memorial in 2020 to begin the video.

“We honor their sacrifice by pledging to never flinch in the face of evil and to do whatever it takes to keep America safe.”

The video also included footage of scenes from 9/11 and those who valiantly sought to rescue those in need.

“In the wake of the Sept. 11th attacks, courageous Americans raced into smoke, fire and debris in lower Manhattan, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania,” Trump said.

“The whole world witnessed the might and resilience of our nation in the extraordinary men and women of the New York Fire Department and the New York Police Department.”

“[W]e cannot erase the pain or reverse the evil of that dark and wretched day. But we offer you all that we have: our unwavering loyalty, our undying devotion, and our eternal pledge that your loved ones will never, ever, be forgotten,” Trump said in footage of the Sept. 11, 2019, Pentagon Observance Ceremony.

The video has already been reposted by many Trump supporters, including Dan Scavino, the former White House director of social media.

The video was released one day before the nation marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

President Joe Biden is expected to visit memorial sites in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington.

The White House has confirmed Biden does not plan to address the nation live.

Jen Psaki confirms Joe Biden will not deliver a live speech on 20th anniversary of 9/11. “You will hear from him in the form of a video in advance — or if that will be available that day, I should say.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 9, 2021

“[White House press secretary] Jen Psaki confirms Joe Biden will not deliver a live speech on 20th anniversary of 9/11,” Breitbart News’ White House correspondent Charlie Spiering tweeted Thursday.

According to Spiering, Psaki said, “You will hear from [Biden] in the form of a video in advance — or if that will be available that day, I should say.”

