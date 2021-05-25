Former President Donald Trump responded Monday night with a statement in response to the May 22 report that auditors in New Hampshire had found that folds in ballots impacted Republican candidates in the 2020 presidential election.

“New Hampshire’s Election Audit has revealed that large-scale voting machines appear to count NON-EXISTING VOTES. State and local communities are seeking confirmation. It’s probably true, but we’ll soon know,” Trump said.

An election audit in a New Hampshire town may have discovered why initial results were so far at variance from those revealed in a follow-up hand count.

The audit was triggered because of what happened to Democratic state House candidate Kristi St. Laurent. As of election night, she was short by 24 votes of winning one of the four seats for grabs in Windham, a town of 10,000.

But when the recount was held, she was 420 votes short.

St. Laurent’s initial total had been overcounted by about 99 votes, according to the recount, while the Republicans who finished ahead of her were undercounted in the initial tally.

The audit was held to determine why the initial results were so far off. The voting system used was AccuVote, a different system from the Dominion Voting Systems reported on in Antrim County, Michigan, and other locations.

The former president also attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and others over their response to the 2020 presidential election.

“Why aren’t Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans doing anything about what went on in the 2020 Election?” Trump said. “How can the Democrats be allowed to get away with this?”

Many GOP members did dispute election results following the 2020 election. Some objected to several states during the certification on Jan. 6, though Republicans eventually certified Joe Biden as president following a riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump also said in the statement, “It will go down as the Crime of the Century! Other States like Arizona, Georgia (where a Judge just granted a motion to unseal and inspect ballots from the 2020 Election), Michigan, Pennsylvania, and more to follow.”

Arizona Republicans are continuing an audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 presidential election votes. Georgia also recently signaled it will allow an audit.

CNN reported last week, “Meanwhile, in Georgia’s Fulton County, another audit is set to move forward after a judge on Friday green-lit the unsealing of 147,000 mail-in ballots cast there in the 2020 election. It follows three audits, including a hand recount, that Georgia conducted last year.”

Trump believes other states will follow. He specifically mentioned Michigan and Pennsylvania, two battleground states where he sought recounts and legal proceedings following the 2020 election.

In a May 6 statement, the former president congratulated Windham for its work.

“Congratulations to the great Patriots of Windham, New Hampshire for their incredible fight to seek out the truth on the massive Election Fraud which took place in New Hampshire and the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump said.

“The spirit for transparency and justice is being displayed all over the Country by media outlets which do not represent Fake News. People are watching in droves as these Patriots work tirelessly to reveal the real facts of the most tainted and corrupt Election in American history. Congratulations Windham—look forward to seeing the results,” he said.

