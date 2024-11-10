Trump Confirms He'll Do It - Biggest Deportations to Begin at Start of Term

Deporting illegal immigrants will begin on Day One of the Trump administration, according to top Trump aides.

Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s national campaign press secretary, has said that President-elect Donald Trump’s blowout victory is an endorsement by voters of policies Trump championed on the campaign trail.

“The American people delivered a resounding victory for President Trump, and it gives him a mandate to govern as he campaigned, to deliver on the promises that he made,” Leavitt said, according to Newsweek.

“Which include, on Day One, launching the largest mass deportation operation of illegal immigrants that Kamala Harris has allowed into this country. It includes drill, baby drill, and expediting permits for nuclear, for fossil fuels, for an above-all energy approach that’s going to bring down the cost of living in this country,” she said.

Trump will begin operations to deport millions of undocumented immigrants when he starts his term, campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday morning. He’ll launch the “largest mass deportation operation” of undocumented immigrants on Day 1.https://t.co/O5hbjaIY0e — Axios (@axios) November 6, 2024

“It includes, on Day One, bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table to end this war and returning to the very tough sanctions on the Iranian regime, so we can stop the chaos in the Middle East,” she said.

Trump adviser Jason Miller said Day One will be a return to the policies in effect when Trump left office, “such as put all of his strong border policies back in place.”

“The previous administration didn’t need any acts of Congress to go and break the border, and so all we have to do with regard to the border is put his policies back in place,” he said. “We can secure it and start making the country much more safe.

Will Trump keep the promises he made to his base and the American people in general? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2748 Votes) No: 1% (22 Votes)

“Also we can get a lot of the energy exploration going, which of course that will help with bringing down the cost of things and stop the out-of-control inflation that we’ve seen,” Miller said.

Trump said controlling the border and ridding America of criminal illegal immigrants are among his major priorities.

“We obviously have to make the border strong and powerful and, and we have to — at the same time, we want people to come into our country,” he said in a Thursday interview, according to NBC.

“And you know, I’m not somebody that says, ‘No, you can’t come in.’ We want people to come in,” he said.

Trump said he will spend what is needed to carry out his deportation plans.

“It’s not a question of a price tag. It’s not — really, we have no choice. When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here. There is no price tag,” he said.

Trump said, voters “want to have borders, and they like people coming in, but they have to come in with love for the country. They have to come in legally.”

Tom Homan, Trump’s former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, last month previewed what mass deportations could look like, according to CNN.

“It’s not gonna be — a mass sweep of neighborhoods. It’s not gonna be building concentration camps. I’ve read it all. It’s ridiculous,” Homan said.

“They’ll be targeted arrests. We’ll know who we’re going to arrest, where we’re most likely to find ‘em based on numerous, you know, investigative processes,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.